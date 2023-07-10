Travis Scott is ready to share his ‘Utopia.’ He’s livestreaming it from the pyramids?

Travis Scott announced he will livestream his new album “Utopia” in an event at the pyramids of Egypt.

Travis Scott will drop his latest album in the Egyptian desert.

Over the weekend, the “Sicko Mode” rapper returned to Instagram for the first time since December 2022 to announce his album, “Utopia.” In several cryptic posts shared on Instagram on Sunday, Scott teased brand-new instrumentals and videos from his time working in Malibu, Houston and Miraval, France. Then he dropped two photos announcing his Egypt livestream event.

“Utopia is wherever you are,” read a poster. “Live stream transmitting from Egypt The Pyramids.” A second poster with sun imagery shared that the event will stream July 28. Both posters feature a pair of crossed-out coordinates that direct fans to the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Scott will release “Utopia” four years after his most recent album, “Jackboy” — and it’s safe to say that some fans are ready for it.

“THE MUMMIES ARE WAKING UP,” replied Instagram follower @traviscottflame to the rapper’s Sunday announcement.

“Utopia will save 2023,” said fan @amandeepdey.

Gearing up for this new chapter of his music, Scott also relaunched his website to sell a variety of earth-toned “Utopia” merchandise including hats, sweatshirts and vinyls.

Scott, a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, announced “Utopia” and its accompanying Egypt livestream weeks after a Houston grand jury decided he would not face criminal charges for the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured in the Astroworld crowd crush, which took place in November 2021, as fans flowed toward the stage to see the rapper perform. The concert was declared a mass casualty event at 9:38 p.m., but the concert continued until 10:15 p.m.

After the Astroworld tragedy, the “Trance” artist has gradually returned to his high-profile status. In November 2022, Scott returned to the stage to perform shows in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

“Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important — stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like AstroWorld from ever occurring again,” a representative for Scott told The Times in a June statement.

Times staff writer Kenan Draughorne contributed to this report.