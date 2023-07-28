Beefing with Wonka? Travis Scott maybe shaded Timothée Chalamet in his new song

Travis Scott, left, appears to diss Timothée Chalamet in his new track “Meltdown.”

There’s no earthly way of knowing which direction the potential heat between a rapper and an onscreen chocolatier is going.

Travis Scott appears to diss Timothée Chalamet, who may or may not be a romantic partner of Scott’s ex Kylie Jenner, in his new track “Meltdown.”

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me,” Scott raps in the track.

Later this year, Chalamet will star as famed fictional candy magnate Willy Wonka in Paul King’s “Wonka,” a prequel to the Gene Wilder-led classic “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Scott and Jenner, who share two children, reportedly broke up this year after dating on-and-off since 2017. In April, it was reported that Chalamet and Jenner began seeing each other and were “keeping things casual.”

A source told ET Online it was possible that the reality star and the “Call Me by Your Name” actor met through model Kendall Jenner, who sparked romance rumors of her own with music superstar Bad Bunny.

Music Houston police releases long-awaited 1,200-page report on Travis Scott Astroworld disaster Ten people died during Scott’s festival set in 2021. The rapper told Houston police that he did not recall being given any clear signals to stop the show.

“Meltdown” is featured in Scott’s latest album, “Utopia,” which was released Friday. The LP marks the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s first full-length release since 10 people died at the 2021 Astroworld music festival. The 19-track album includes collaborations with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, SZA, Drake, The Weeknd, among others.

Newly released police reports out of Houston, meanwhile, indicated Friday that Scott’s road team was alerted of the crowd crush taking place during the disastrous Astroworld event in but declined to inform Scott about what was happening. A total of 10 concertgoers, including children, died of compression asphyxiation in the crush.

Last month, a grand jury in Houston decided the rapper would not face criminal charges related to the event.