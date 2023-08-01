Emily Ratajkowski admits she wasn’t a fan of Taylor Swift at first: ‘I was a misogynist’

Emily Ratajkowski, left, shared her thoughts about Taylor Swift in a new episode of her podcast.

In the name of being honest, Emily Ratajkowski recently admitted she wasn’t initially a fan of Taylor Swift. But she has since changed her mind.

The model and writer shared her thoughts about the pop musician during last week’s episode of her podcast, “High Low.” While speaking with her guest, Troye Sivan, the “My Body” author explained that she grew up with an air of “snobbery” toward popular artists such as Swift and Britney Spears — but she eventually “came around.”

“Taylor Swift is a great example,” she said.

“I was not a Swiftie. ... You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist, that I didn’t f— with Taylor Swift. Because I went to her concert and I was like, this person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer. And anybody who says anything else ... they have issues.”

The “Gone Girl” actor went so far as to suggest that people who don’t appreciate Swift’s talent have “maybe not a very sophisticated palate.”

“I know a lot of ... jaws would drop, but I do think that’s true,” she continued. “If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then you don’t understand things.”

Ratajkowski’s remarks came about a week before Swift is scheduled to bring her sold-out Eras tour to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The “Lavender Haze” singer is playing the Inglewood venue on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9. Her final show at SoFi will close out the U.S. leg of the tour.