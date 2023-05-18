Garth Brooks adds 18 dates to Las Vegas residency that kicks off Thursday

Country superstar Garth Brooks has extended his stint at the Colosseum through 2024, adding 18 dates to his residency that launches Thursday.

The country superstar will play 18 additional shows in Sin City next year during his headlining stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The new dates are set for next spring and summer: April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28; May 2, 4 and 5; June 26, 28 and 29 and July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get to do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance,” the “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance” singer said in a statement.

Fans who previously signed up for Brooks’ forthcoming shows but couldn’t get tickets will have first dibs for the new shows through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale program. Other potential concertgoers can register for tickets until May 25. Access codes for those who signed up for the Verified Fan Onsale will be sent May 31, Ticketmaster and Live Nation said Thursday.

Brooks shared a sneak peek at the production Thursday during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” joking that he plans on being in Las Vegas “till they throw me out.”

The “Inside Studio G” star, who wrapped his three-year stadium tour in September, will be giving fans a more intimate show at the Colosseum, the famed venue built for superstar Celine Dion that was redone ahead of Adele’s newly extended residency shows.

The country music artist’s first run at the Colosseum will close out May and go through June and July. Brooks is set to return Nov. 29 to Dec. 16, sandwiching Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” gigs. The British star wrapped her first residency there in March and announced plans to return to the venue in the fall.

“I’m hoping they get something here that they can’t get anywhere else,” Brooks said on “GMA.” “I think it’s a laboratory, because it’s a no phone, no video policy, which makes me go, ‘Here’s a song I was working on today.’”

According to promoter Live Nation, no two shows during the residency will be the same. Brooks will have varying band members and the occasional special guest — a nod to the “Plus One” in the title — promising fans “a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.” Perhaps his wife Trisha Yearwood, with whom he toured through 2017, will join him for a show or two. Brooks also said he’ll play his classics during the shows.

“Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience,” Live Nation said.

“When somebody buys a ticket, and receives something that money can’t buy, that’s hopefully when you’ve done what I think you’re down here to do,” Brooks said on “GMA.” “I just can’t believe this is happening... It’s one of those things — I think I’ll go to my grave thinking this might be the only time God made a mistake.”

Brooks, 61, has a long history of playing Las Vegas, which he kicked off at the Desert Inn in 1991. In 2009 he played the Encore Theatre at the Wynn, which replaced the Desert Inn.

The musician will also be releasing a commemorative boxed set — “Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE” — in tandem with the residency that includes a book and five discs of Brooks’ recordings.