Tony Bennett’s wife and son reveal the late singer’s final words to them: thanks and love

Tony Bennett’s wife and son have shared the singer’s last words.

Tony Bennett’s family has shared details about the final moments of the legendary crooner, who died last month at 96.

His son, Danny Bennett, and wife, Susan Benedetto, spoke with NBC’s “Today” about the “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer’s final words to them.

“His last words to me [were], ‘Thank you’” Danny Bennett said. “Can’t say it better than that.”

The younger Bennett is the oldest child of the late singer and ex-wife Patricia Beech, whom the elder Bennett married in 1952.

Danny Bennett called his father “a man of the people,” something made evident in the response to his death.

“As we’re seeing in this amazing outpour, it’s coming from every sector, whether it’s music or art, or the cab driver on the street and the hot dog guy, it was an amazing journey [being Tony Bennett’s son],” Danny Bennett said.

Benedetto, who was married to the multiple-Grammy winner from 2007 until his death, said her husband’s last words to her were “that he loved me.”

“He would wake up every day and still say [he loved me],” she shared. “He woke up happy every day.”

Speaking about her husband’s continued love of his craft, Benedetto added that the singer was performing his tunes until his final days, and the last track he sang for his family was his breakout 1951 hit, “Because of You.”

“The music never left him,” Benedetto said.

Bennett’s death was announced July 21. He died in his hometown of New York City, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The vocalist’s official Instagram account commemorated the “Body and Soul” artist’s life immediately following the announcement of his passing.

“Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, ‘Because of You,’ his first #1 hit,” the photo of a young Bennett was captioned. “Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever.”

Lady Gaga, who recorded two albums with Bennett, paid tribute Sunday to the timeless singer, whom she called her “real true friend.”

Reflecting on their personal and professional relationship, the “A Star Is Born” Oscar winner recalled how Bennett shared with her some of his most vulnerable moments during his battle with Alzheimer’s.

“We had a very long and powerful goodbye,” the 37-year-old performer wrote. “Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter — in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people.”