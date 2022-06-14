BTS’ rep clarifies K-pop band’s claim that it’s going on hiatus to focus on solo projects

The boys of BTS are looking to pursue their individual sounds, but a group representative denied the claim that they’re going on a hiatus.

During their Festa dinner, which is held each year to celebrate their founding, the group’s members said they plan to pursue solo projects. J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook all announced they already have plans for individual releases, although they didn’t share a timeline of when they could come out.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” said J-Hope. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

“With our group name, people think ‘wow, BTS,’” RM said. “But when it comes down to each member, people don’t know who each of us are. And since we’re singers, it’d be most effective if we showed that with our music or performance.”

A representative for the group was quick to clarify on Tuesday morning, however, saying BTS would “remain active.”

“To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” the representative told Pitchfork.

Advertisement

The group also tamped down any fears that they would never return during their dinner, which is available to watch in full on YouTube.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans,” Jimin said. “I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered as.”

“It’s not like we’re disbanding!” Suga interjected.

The L.A. Times has reached out to a group representative for comment.

The move to focus on individual projects comes on the heels of the group’s new album “Proof,” a three-disc anthology album blending greatest hits, remastered tracks, unreleased demos and new songs. There are 35 songs running for a total of two hours and eight minutes, although much of it has been heard before.

BTS’ J-Hope is set to close out Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at any major U.S. music festival. Last month, the group visited the White House to discuss how to stop anti-Asian hate with President Biden.