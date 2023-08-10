Carrie Underwood covers Mötorhead’s ‘Ace of Spades’ as the warm-up for Guns N’ Roses

Carrie Underwood has an ace up her sleeve.

The “Before He Cheats” singer surprised crowds at several of her recent shows in Canada with a cover of Mötorhead’s seminal 1980 metal track “Ace of Spades.”

Underwood performed the classic song as the opening act for Guns N’ Roses. She took the stage as the warm-up performance Saturday in Moncton, Canada, and Tuesday in Montreal. The country artist will team up with the “November Rain” musicians one more time for a Nashville show on Aug. 26.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” vocalist also did covers of other notable tracks, such as Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll,” Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and The Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

During Guns N’ Roses’ headlining set, Underwood came out to perform “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside the group.

Underwood sang a rendition of the L.A. rock band’s hit “Welcome to the Jungle” as her encore song during her most recent headlining tour in promotion of her album “Denim & Rhinestones.”

While performing at the 2022 Stagecoach music festival, Underwood welcomed Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose onstage as a surprise guest. She brought out the rocker again earlier this year during a stop at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena in March.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world…,” Underwood wrote of the L.A. experience on Instagram. “Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It’ll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!”