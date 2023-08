Six sold-out shows for Swifties has come to an end.

Taylor Swift wrapped up her six-night stint at SoFi Stadium, marking the end of the first leg of her North American concert tour.

If you made it to a show or not, here are some images from her performance.

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Fans enjoy Taylor Swift’s performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)