Paramore cancels last U.S. shows because of Hayley Williams’ lingering lung infection

Paramore has canceled the remainder of its North America tour after frontwoman Hayley Williams struggled with a lung infection during the last week of shows.

The “Misery Business” and “Still Into You” hitmakers had already postponed four concerts in July due to Williams’ lingering illness and apparently resumed their This Is Why Tour before she fully healed. Now, their shows in Oregon and Utah have been called off.

“We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out. I physically can not go on,” Williams said in a Thursday statement on the band’s Instagram. “I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

The 34-year-old said she hoped a week off from performing and “a strict medicine routine” would allow her body to “heal enough to finish off this tour strong.” But now, she said, she’s beyond that point after revealing that she had been muscling through mid-July performances from Houston to L.A.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations,” the pop-punk star said. “After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.

“I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body. With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City,” she said.

Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.

The Grammy-winning singer embarked on the tour with co-songwriter and guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro in October to support the trio’s sixth studio album. Last week, the group was announced as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s juggernaut Eras Tour, with plans to join the “Anti-Hero” singer when she kicks off the 2024 European leg of the tour. (Paramore served as the supporting act when Swift launched Eras in March.)

Williams — who said she endured a week of “misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids” during her illness — previously defended the band’s decision to postpone shows in San Francisco, Seattle and Oregon last month. Critics, whom she dubbed “internet bros,” lambasted her online and pointed out that older rock acts such as Metallica, Iron Maiden and Dave Grohl pushed through their respective shows with severe ailments.

“internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005,” Williams countered last week on Instagram stories. “the only thing thats changed is the platform from which they spew their ignorance. don’t think for a second your fav bands – metal or punk or otherwise – endorse your weird incel ass lifestyle. so many of these bands have stood side stage at our shows and treat us with respect. why? bc they aren’t threatened by a strong woman front a great band in a completely diff genre of music.”

“crying from laughing at myself i love when i have so so so much time,” Williams added. Earlier, she had pointed out, “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape.”

Earlier this week, NBA superstar Steph Curry was the fan the band members selected to join them onstage at their rescheduled show at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors point guard took the mic and nailed the lyrics of their signature song, “Misery Business.”

On Wednesday, the band played its last show of the tour at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The next Paramore show is scheduled for Oct. 6, when the band is set to play the New Yorker Festival. Performances are planned to resume in November in New Zealand and Australia, before the band heads to Europe with Swift between May and August 2024.