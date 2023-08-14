Does Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son, Kingston, have the voice? Ask Blake Shelton

Kingston Rossdale, right, with mom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, made his live performance debut over the weekend at Shelton’s Oklahoma restaurant.

Blake Shelton’s days on “The Voice” came to an end months ago, but the country star is still platforming rising talent — this time it’s his stepson, Kingston Rossdale.

Kingston, the 17-year-old son of singer Gwen Stefani and musician Gavin Rossdale, made his live singing debut Friday at Blake’s Ole Red restaurant and bar in Oklahoma. In a video shared by Facebook user Cathy Copeland Robbins, Blake introduced Kingston.

“I’m very excited and I’m actually honored to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever,” Shelton said Friday. “This guy’s an artist.”

Shelton continued: “He’s the real deal and you guys are going to be able to say you were there at his very first ever ... performance.”

After greeting the crowd, Kingston began singing a slow rock song. As he sang about moving on from heartbreak, scores of Ole Red patrons recorded the performance on their phones and cheered for the rising singer.

Friday’s Ole Red show seemed to be a family affair, as Shelton and Stefani also performed together, according to photos shared by Copeland Robbins.

Stefani also shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with Rossdale. The exes tied the knot in September 2002 but divorced after 13 years of marriage.

The “Sweet Escape” singer met Shelton in 2014 on the set of NBC’s “The Voice,” where they both served as coaches. The music stars got engaged in 2020 and married a year later at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Okla. The union marked the third for Shelton, who was previously married to Kaynette Williams and Miranda Lambert.

Shelton ended his run on “The Voice” in May after 23 seasons. He was the show’s longest-serving coach. Shelton said in February that he was ready for a break.

“This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know,” he said on “Today.” “It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice.”

Ahead of Shelton’s “The Voice” finale, NBC announced in May that Reba McEntire will take over his coaching job. When the series returns for Season 24, the “Reba” star will coach alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan and Shay.