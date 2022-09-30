Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, his third with Brittany Bell, to his ‘Fatherhood journey’

A man wearing a patterned jacket, glasses and a red sweatband.
Nick Cannon, pictured at the Fox 2022 Upfront presentation on Monday, May 16, 2022, in New York, welcomed his 10th child Friday.
(Christopher Smith / Invision / AP)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Nick Cannon has welcomed another child, just two weeks after introducing baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

On Friday, the “Masked Singer” host announced on Instagram the birth of his 10th child, a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon. The newborn is his third baby with model Brittany Bell.

“Another Blessing!!!,” Cannon said in the lengthy caption of his Instagram video. In the post, a pregnant Bell and Cannon gathered with their loved ones and “prayer warriors” in anticipation of their child’s birth.

In his caption, Cannon thanked God for providing “stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.” He also celebrated Bell, who “has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey.”

Advertisement
A man in a suit and vest smiles and spreads his arms wide on a TV set

Entertainment & Arts

Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child and plans to ‘mute’ any negativity aimed his way

Nick Cannon spreads the news about baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his first child with model Lanisha Cole. Onyx is the “Masked Singer” host’s ninth child.

The “Wild n’ Out” personality also shared with followers that Bell’s latest birth was the “most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!

“48 hours of excruciating pain and life using danger to welcome 10 points of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON,” he said. “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”

A man with glasses and a burnt orange suit laughs

Entertainment & Arts

Nick Cannon approves of Elon Musk’s efforts to ‘help the underpopulation crisis’

Prolific parent Nick Cannon voices support for Elon Musk, father of nine, whose twins with a director at one of his companies were recently revealed.

In addition to Rise Messiah, Cannon shares son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Bell.

Cannon welcomed Onyx Ice Cole with model Lanisha Cole on Sept. 14. However, while introducing his latest daughter to the world, he said he wasn’t going to take any hate.

“I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he said on Instagram.

Nick Cannon at Power 106 radio station in Burbank on June 17, 2020.

Entertainment & Arts

Nick Cannon grieves the death of youngest son, Zen, from brain tumor

Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son, Zen, has died of brain cancer, the TV personality and father of six other children announced Tuesday on his daytime show.

Rise Messiah and Onyx Ice Cole aren’t the only children Cannon’s welcomed in 2022. In July, he and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child, Legendary Love, together.

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Zen, his child with model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer last December.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionMusic
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement