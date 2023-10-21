Gwen Stefani got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and Blake Shelton gushed

Gwen Stefani scored a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her country beau sweetly gushed over her accomplishment.

On Thursday, the “Don’t Speak” singer celebrated the honor with Blake Shelton and her sons in tow. She wore a glimmering silver dress with stars adorned to her sleeves as Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Interscope Records, entertainment executive Irving Azoff and Shelton all burst with pride welcoming Stefani to Hollywood Boulevard’s highest honor.

The country superstar and former “The Voice” coach gave a speech that nodded to Stefani’s role as mother to 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma and nine-year-old Apollo first — and superstar musician, fashion designer and beauty mogul second.

“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014 — she wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” Shelton began his speech, which he said he put down on paper that morning so he wouldn’t go on too longabout his wife.

“She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it,” he continued. “She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys… It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job. And now standing here almost 10 years later, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life.”

Shelton went on to say that Stefani had risen to the top “over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her.”

“Not as much as me though,” he added.

“And then there’s that one thing that no one can ever explain. It’s that thing that she was just born with, that will make you stop and go, ‘Who is that? What’s her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the hell?’ That’s the thing that God gives you and without question. God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it.”

Shelton continued as Stefani wiped tears from her eyes and the crowd fawned over the punk and country pairing that both shocked and warmed the world.

“If I didn’t have ‘The Voice,’” Stefani said from the podium, “I wouldn’t have met my best friend, my husband, Blake Shelton. I love you so much. You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew I was home — I’m so so proud that you’re mine, I can’t believe it.”

In July, Stefani learned that she’d be honored with a Walk of Fame star and posted a picture of herself as a child on Instagram with the caption, “Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?! this feels like a dream 🌟!! thank u to everyone who made this possible 💖 gx.”