Britney Spears says she ‘couldn’t take the pain’ of her marriage to Sam Asghari anymore

Britney Spears says she ‘played all night’ with a group of men just days after husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

Britney Spears addressed her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari on Friday and, by Sunday, she appeared to be celebrating their impending divorce.

Asghari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court last Wednesday after 14 months of marriage. While news of their separation arrived only last week, the court filing obtained by The Times showed that the pair have been separated since July 28.

Although the “Lucky” singer has not yet responded to Asghari’s petition in court, she broke her silence Friday about the break-up on Instagram.

Advertisement

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” the 41-year-old wrote.

“But I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly!!!” she added. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!

“If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!” she concluded.

Pretty damn good, indeed.

The “... Baby One More Time” singer, who was released from her family’s controlling 13-year conservatorship in 2021, appeared to be in a celebratory mood throughout the weekend. On Saturday, she posted a racy topless video on Instagram set to Annie Lennox’s cover of “I Put a Spell on You.”

The next day, she shared another clip featuring four shirtless men hoisting her off the ground. She was also accompanied by one man who licked her leg from boot to thigh at the behest of the cameraman. In the caption, Spears complained about paparazzi being tipped off about what’s been billed as her “divorce bash.”

“When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom,” she wrote. “I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

The pop superstar’s marriage to Asghari was her third. She was previously wed to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and to Kevin Federline — with whom she shares two teen sons — from 2004 to 2007. This was Asghari’s first marriage.

Advertisement

One day after the filing, Asghari shared that the decision to end their union was a mutual one.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the model and actor wrote in his Instagram story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S— happens,” he continued. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

A representative for Asghari also shut down rumors that the actor-model planned to blackmail Spears with embarrassing information to contest their prenuptial agreement.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported Monday that anyone hoping to read about the unraveling of their relationship in Spears’ upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will be disappointed. The pop star has reportedly already signed off on the book and there won’t be any changes made to reflect the split when it’s published in October.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.