Music

Elton John in ‘good health’ after being hospitalized for fall at his French Riviera home

Elton John wears blue glasses to match a blue shirt as he leans back while playing the piano and singing onstage
Elton John was briefly hospitalized Sunday after slipping and falling at his French Riviera home but is in “good health” since being discharged.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Legendary musician Elton John was briefly hospitalized over the weekend after falling at his home on the French Riviera.

The 76-year-old slipped and fell Sunday at his villa in Nice, where he has been spending this summer with husband David Furnish and their children since wrapping his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a representative for the “Rocket Man” singer said Monday in a statement to The Times.

“Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” the statement said.

It’s unclear what injuries the “I’m Still Standing singer suffered. Page Six reported that John was transported to a hospital in Monaco where he received treatment at the facility’s orthopedic center. His representatives did not immediately confirm those details.

The “Cold Heart” and “Hold Me Closer” singer, who battled prostate cancer in 2017, recently closed out his landmark five-year concert trek in Stockholm. There, he thanked fans for supporting him throughout his career.

“Every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show,” the “Bennie and the Jets” singer told fans at the show.

John previously said he would stop touring because it had been “exhausting” and took him away from his family.

