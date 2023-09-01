Advertisement
Live updates from Beyoncé opening night at SoFi Stadium

Beyoncé performs onstage
Beyoncé performing at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 29.
(Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images)
By Mikael Wood
August Brown
The Renaissance has reached Los Angeles.

Four months after it launched in Europe and immediately took over social media, Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance world tour begins a sold-out three-night stand at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Friday. The pop superstar’s first solo outing since the Formation tour in 2016, Beyoncé’s latest live spectacle comes behind last year’s “Renaissance” album, her loving and meticulous ode to the Black and queer pioneers of half a century’s worth of dance music.

Reports from the road promise a high-tech, costume-heavy 2½-hour show in which the singer — after warming up with a series of R&B ballads — performs the songs from “Renaissance” in order with older tunes and covers interspersed among them; close followers of the tour on TikTok also know to look out for onstage appearances by Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and for the so-called mute challenge, in which the crowd is supposed to go silent at a particular point in the song “Energy.” (Another recurring feature: Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, who’s been spotted in the audience at more than a few gigs alongside the likes of Paul McCartney, Frank Ocean, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.)

Tina Turner, Kendrick Lamar, NIna Simone; Honey Balenciaga; Beyonce; Donna Summers, Madonna and Blue Ivy Carter

The ultimate guide to everything Beyoncé

Do you confuse Honey Balenciaga with Honey Djion? Carlos Basquiat with Jean-Michel Basquiat? Let The Times help, with this handy glossary for all things Queen B.

Aug. 28, 2023

The SoFi dates, which come as the tour enters its final weeks — and as its gross proceeds approach a half-billion dollars, according to Billboard — could prove especially splashy: Ahead of her 42nd birthday on Monday, Beyoncé has asked concertgoers to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to celebrate “Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

The Times’ Mikael Wood and August Brown are at SoFi for opening night and will provide live updates from the show as it happens.

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosted the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new SoFi Stadium on Tuesday September 8, 2020 ahead of the inaugural first game as the Rams as hosts to the Cowboys this Sunday September 13, 2020, followed by the Chargers versus the Chiefs on September 20. The ceremony included Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park developer E. Stanley Kroenke, Chargers Owner/Chairman Dean Spanos and the City of Inglewood's Mayor James T. Butts. The stadium is the first football stadium to be built within Los Angeles in Nearly 100 years. "We are in the team business, and you can't get to a moment like today without a great team. I would like to thank the 17,000 people who have worked on this project over the past four years," said Rams Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke. "During a period of unrest and change in many parts of the country, it's been our deepest privilege to work on a project this special with such a diverse workforce. Thank you for making our vision a reality." SoFi Stadium is the first indoor-outdoor stadium and seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000. SoFi Stadium is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Kroenke in Inglewood and at 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL. SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Inglewood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

Entertainment & Arts

What to know about SoFi Stadium before Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert

Ahead of Beyoncé’s tour dates at SoFi Stadium, here are some things you should know, including the bag and outside food policies, what SoFi Stadium is like and what to eat once you’re there.

Aug. 29, 2023

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

