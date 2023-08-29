What to know about SoFi Stadium before Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert

It’s time for the Renaissance tour. All this good energy got you in your feelings — but do you know what to expect when you get there?

Beyonce will be appearing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 1, 2 and 4. Thousands of fans are expected to descend on the home of the L.A. Rams, which just played host to six nights of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

What should you do before you arrive at SoFi Stadium?

Have your ticket ready to go. The cell service at SoFi Stadium is OK, and there’s Wi-Fi, but it’s not a good idea to rely on either when thousands of other fans are trying to do the same thing at the same time. Make sure your ticket is loaded into your phone’s digital wallet before you arrive.

Familiarize yourself with the stadium. Level-by-level maps that show you where the closest restrooms, concession stands, snacks and drinks are located are available on the stadium’s website: sofistadium.com ( SoFi Stadium has an app, but right now it only redirects you to the website.)

Make a plan for parking. If you plan to park at the stadium, you must have a parking pass. Make sure to prebuy your parking. To make it easier to enter and exit the stadium, buy parking in the area closest to your designated stadium entrance.

What’s the bag policy?

SoFi Stadium has a policy that you must bring a clear bag. Your bag must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and should not be bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. (People who bought the Melissa x Telfar Small Jelly Shopper in Clear, this is your moment to shine.) Alternatively, you can bring a clear one-gallon plastic freezer bag or small clutch that can’t be bigger than 4 inches by 6 inches.

You are not allowed to bring purses, backpacks, briefcases, coolers, fanny packs, oversize totes, computer bags, camera bags, nonapproved seat cushions, luggage or any bag that is larger than the permissible size.

If you do bring any bag that isn’t allowed in the stadium, it can be checked for $20 at a designated bag-check area.

What does the stadium look like?

SoFi Stadium is huge. There are level-by-level maps on the stadium’s website . The structure is segmented, which can make it hard to get from one area or level to another. Use the entrance recommended on your ticket.

The stadium also has a double-sided video board hanging from the roof, called the Infinity Screen. The elliptical board is 70,000 square feet and was built by Samsung.

Everyone should be able to see the screen no matter where they are sitting, which is good news for people who have a partially obstructed view of the stage.

Does SoFi Stadium have air conditioning?

SoFi Stadium does not have air conditioning. But back in 2020, Times football writer Sam Farmer reported that on a hot August day, it felt 10 degrees cooler inside the stadium than outside, thanks to the breeze and the fancy roof.

What’s up with that roof?

The roof at SoFi Stadium is fixed and allows people inside the stadium to see the sky.

As Sam Lubell, an architecture writer, wrote in The Times :

“In classic SoCal fashion, the stadium, its edges open to the outdoors along the sides, blurs the line between interior and exterior, inviting visitors, and views, inside. It pulls in ocean breezes through its aerodynamic shape, its permeable flanks, the lifting of its seating bowl above the ground-level concourse and massive (60 feet by 60 feet) adjustable openings in its roof that can slide like sunroofs on cars. These openings can ‘tune’ the wind flow, according to HKS, which designed recent stadiums for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

“The roof, which covers and unifies the stadium bowl, plaza and adjacent arena, is clad in ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, or ETFE, a tough, translucent plastic that, thanks to its dotted frit pattern, shades fans from about half of the sun’s heat. (If you’ve roasted at the Coliseum or at Dodger Stadium, you will appreciate that.) The ETFE also will allow concerts, community gatherings, e-sports, the Super Bowl and the Olympics to carry on in the rare case of rain.”

Can you bring your own food or drinks to SoFi Stadium?

No. You are not allowed to bring in any food or drinks except for one factory-sealed water bottle that is 20 ounces or less, or a clear, soft-sided empty reusable water bottle to fill up at the hydration stations.

The stadium has many different types of food available. Cuisine options include pan-Asian flavors, Italian food, Mexican food, burgers and deli options. There are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options too. Beer, wine, soda and water are available. Make sure to bring a credit, debit or gift card — vendors do not accept cash.

Times staff writer Jenn Harris has tried all of the regular-season food at the stadium and recommends staying away from the crispy potato tacos and crispy shrimp taco and instead trying the meatballs and tsunami tots.

If you’d like to enjoy food and drinks outside of the stadium before or after the show, The Times’ Food staff has compiled the best nearby places to eat and drink .

For more information, check out SoFi Stadium’s A-Z guide on its website, as well as its Plan Your Visit section .