Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, LeBron James celebrate ‘Virgo Season’ at Beyoncé concert

Not surprisingly, L.A.’s celebrity class was out in full force on Friday night as Beyoncé brought her Renaissance tour to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for the first of three concerts.

A recent social media post from Beyoncé had asked attendees to wear “your most fabulous silver fashions” because “Virgo season is upon us.” (Beyoncé will turn 42 on Sept. 4.)

The former Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were spotted at the show, with Markle in a sparkling silver skirt.

Among those also in attendance were Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, Kris Jenner, Keke Palmer, Sofía Vergara, Sarah Paulson, Pedro Pascal, Brie Larson, Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Jennie from Blackpink, RZA, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lana Condor, Robin Thede, Naomi Osaka, Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph and Beyoncé’s former Destiny Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Palmer posted, “Wow. Beyoncé is incredible but seeing her live is next level. It’s brilliant and inspiring to see someone have so much fun and display such skill and excellence on stage. What a time!!!! Bless you Bey! And THANK YOU!”

Tracee Ellis Ross posted video of herself standing silent for the “Mute Challenge.”

Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, was seen showing Kardashian clan matriarch Jenner how to do the electric slide. Offset was dancing among them as well.

And Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter was onstage, dancing as she has been throughout the tour, though this time in a shirt with a glittering “Los Angeles” across the front.