Zendaya and Tom Holland give big energy during Beyoncé’s mute challenge as another fan catches them on video

Zenday and Tom Holland accidentally video-bombed another fan’s TikTok video during the mute challenge at Beyoncé’s concert Monday at Sofi Stadium.

If Tomdaya weren’t already the internet’s favorite couple, watching them nail Beyoncé’s mute challenge together just took their ship next level.

“LA night 3 did not come to play. Also got video bombed by the cutest couple,” TikTok poster Toshe Phillips alongside a video of Zendaya and Tom Holland dancing in the crowd while belting the lyrics to “Energy.” Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are also seen getting down to the hit Beyoncé bop.

“POV: You just wna record the mute challenge and realize after the fact who video bombed you,” Phillips wrote in the TikTok.

Advertisement

Holland is seen sporting a Beyoncé T-shirt and freezing, silent, when he hears the cue. Zendaya covers her mouth with both hands and together they stay frozen until Beyoncé starts singing again and they both go wild jumping up and down and singing.

If you’re unfamiliar with Beyoncé’s “everybody on mute” (or “eerbody on mute”) challenge — when Beyoncé performs “Energy,” she sings: “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around, everybody on mute.”

And as soon as she sings “mute,” the music stops, and Queen Bey and her backup dancers freeze and put their fingers over their lips. The challenge is for tens of thousands of concertgoers to stay silent for about five seconds, until Beyoncé continues with the next line: “Look around, it’s me and my crew / Big energy.”

As the Renaissance World Tour has stretched on, each city seems to be getting better and better at the challenge. On Aug. 7, Beyoncé posted on her website that Washington, D.C., was the winner of the challenge. But by Aug. 11, she had verbally declared Atlanta the new winner. Beyoncé’s Labor Day weekend shows in Inglewood were part of the last leg of the tour, and the third night in L.A. served as Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday bash.

Advertisement

“Dear White People” star Logan Browning also shared a video on social media of the moment when L.A. attempted the challenge, and while Beyoncé didn’t immediately crown Inglewood the new winner, the crowd and its many famous faces are surely top contenders.

The Times’ assistant editor Ada Tseng contributed to this report.