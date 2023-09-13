Matty Healy and the 1975 aren’t featured on Taylor Swift’s re-recording of ‘1989,’ despite rumors

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy did not collaborate on “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” one of her reps has confirmed.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are never, ever, ever getting back together — not even to collaborate on a song, apparently.

A representative for the “Red” artist has denied speculation that Swift’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Healy, or his band, the 1975, will be featured on her forthcoming re-recording of “1989.”

A spokesperson for the pop musician told The Times on Tuesday that “neither Matt Healy nor The 1975 are on this album.”

It’s easy to understand why fans were quick to speculate that Swift and Healy had been cooking something up for her next record.

The music-industry peers were spotted hanging out together multiple times during the early days of Swift’s Eras tour — sparking dating rumors. And Healy even joined one of Swift’s opening acts, Phoebe Bridgers, onstage in Nashville.

However, the alleged couple reportedly split in June after Healy came under fire for his behavior on a podcast. The singer and guitarist later apologized to rapper Ice Spice, who was mocked during the podcast episode in question.

Since then, Swift and Ice Spice have collaborated on a song and maintained a friendship that was on full display during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night.

Healy is not the only artist, or even the only artist once linked romantically to Swift, rumored to be featured on “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” (For each re-recorded album, the “Lavender Haze” hitmaker typically collaborates with other performers — from Keith Urban to Paramore’s Hayley Williams — on previously unreleased tracks she resurrects from the vault.)

Harry Styles — a Swift ex who also happens to be the rumored inspiration for multiple songs on “1989” — has been mentioned as a possible featured performer on the LP too, along with a slew of other musicians ranging from Selena Gomez and Halsey to Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj.

Is there any truth to these rumors? Who knows. But it’s fun to imagine our wildest dreams coming true, isn’t it?

Swift announced that “1989” would be her next re-release during the final show of her six-night stand at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in August — much to Swifties’ delight. The album is due to arrive Oct. 27.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift wrote on Instagram last month.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”