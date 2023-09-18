Advertisement
Music

Zack Bia says he’s not Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire,’ because ‘there was never any drama’ with her

Separate photos of Olivia Rodrigo in a silver gown and a bearded DJ Zack Bia in a dark casual outfit
Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Vampire’ is not about her brief relationship with Zack Bia, the DJ says.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press, left; Allison Dinner / Associated Press, right)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Elusive DJ Zack Bia has finally addressed speculation that he inspired Olivia Rodrigo’s heartbreak track “Vampire.”

“I don’t think it’s really about me,” Bia told GQ in an interview published Monday, months after the “Guts” artist’s single dropped in June.

“I think the internet just ran with it,” he added.

When Rodrigo dropped “Vampire,” fans and internet sleuths tried to figure out who had inspired the scathing lyrics. “I’ve made some real big mistakes but you made the worst one look fine / I should’ve known it was strange you only come out at night,” she sings.

A number of TikTok skeptics linked Rodrigo’s lyrics (“blood sucker, fame f—”) to Bia’s high-profile dating history. The Los Angeles-raised DJ and Drake collaborator, 27, has been romantically linked to singer Madison Beer and “Glass Onion: Knives Out” star Madelyn Cline.

“You can’t tell me this isn’t about Zack Bia,” TikTok user @life.with.vicc said.

“Cancelled” podcast hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield also weighed in on the topic in July. Schofield broke down the music video, calling Bia “the most important guy to know in Hollywood.”

Bia, who was seen with Rodrigo last year in New York, told GQ that he knows “how a song gets made” and that their split was not worthy of a song. He added that the short-lived relationship fizzled out.

“We hung out, we’re both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship,” he said. “There was never any drama, you know?”

Rodrigo told the Guardian she does not want to reveal who any of her songs are about. Whether “Vampire” is about him or not, Bia said the song is “so big and so awesome.”

He added: “I think Olivia is a generational songwriter. I think she’s a generational talent. I’m always just proud of her continued accomplishments.”

Rodrigo will be taking her sophomore album, “Guts,” across the United States and Europe with her world tour starting next year. She will perform four shows at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Aug. 13, 14, 16 and 17.

