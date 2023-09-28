Advertisement
Music

Yung Gravy settles with Rick Astley for using ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ (the Rickroll song)

Separate images of Yung Gravy in a cowboy hat holding a mic and Rick Astley in a red suit singing into a mic
The 2022 single “Betty (Get Money)” by Yung Gravy, left, borrows heavily from Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press, left; Ben Birchall / PA Images via Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

Rick Astley and rapper Yung Gravy have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over the use of Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” — also known as the Rickroll song — in a 2022 Yung Gravy track.

In January, Astley sued Yung Gravy, whose legal name is Matthew Hauri, for “deliberate theft” of Astley’s voice on the rapper’s hit single “Betty (Get Money),” which includes a rerecording of the 1980s song. The suit also named the song’s producers, Nick Seeley (who goes by Popnick), David Wilson (dwilly) and Dillon Francis, and record label Republic Records.

The settlement was reached out of court last Friday, according to court documents obtained by The Times. Hauri’s attorney, Michael Niborski, filed the document notifying the Los Angeles Superior Court of the settlement on Tuesday, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Music

Rick Astley Is Vocal About His Talent

It’s not easy being a dance-music star.

Feb. 28, 1988

Neither Niborski nor Astley’s attorney, Richard Busch, responded immediately to The Times’ requests for comment on Thursday. Busch, whose former clients include Eminem, also has taken on Spotify and Universal Music Group in copyright cases.

Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” borrows heavily from “Never Gonna Give You Up,” from its catchy drum beat to the earlier tune’s iconic melody and synthesizer chords. It begins with what seems to be Astley’s signature baritone voice singing the familiar chorus, “Never gonna give you up / never gonna let you down / never gonna run around and desert you.” Then Yung Gravy raps his first verse. However, the voice the listener hears in the chorus actually isn’t Astley’s but producer Seeley‘s. The producers figured the rerecording was a bona fide solution to the copyright complication.

Advertisement

Although the song’s producers received permission to use the composition of the 1987 original, they hadn’t gotten consent to use Astley’s voice as a sample, according to the lawsuit, which called the rerecording “a deliberate theft of Mr. Astley’s voice.” It further accused the producers of “an effort to capitalize off of the immense popularity and goodwill of Mr. Astley.”

The lawsuit cites the famous 1988 case between Bette Midler and Ford Motor Co., which impersonated her singing voice in their car advertisements. “A license to use the original underlying musical composition does not authorize the stealing of the artist’s voice in the original recording,” Astley’s suit said, referring to the case in which a federal appellate court ultimately sided with Midler.

Ed Sheeran in a suit surrounded by bodyguards

Music

Ed Sheeran cleared in copyright trial over Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Ed Sheeran did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get It On,’ a jury decided Thursday. The Grammy winner was accused of stealing part of Gaye’s song.

May 4, 2023

After its release in June 2022, “Betty” became a hit, reaching as high as No. 30 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. When this article was published, the song had been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify, and its music video has more than 40 million views on YouTube.

Astley’s lawsuit sought a payment amount that would have been set in trial but was “believed to be in the millions of dollars.”

The lawsuit references an August 2022 Billboard interview with Yung Gravy in which he copped to the song-making process and said they “basically remade the whole song” and “had a different singer and instruments, but it was all really close because it makes it easier legally.” The rapper added he had always been a fan of the song, jokingly saying that his mother “was blasting it when I came out the womb.”

Advertisement
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 07: In this photo illustration the Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen displaying a Twitter logo on February 07, 2019 in Paris, France. Twitter today posted better than expected Wall Street results over the last three months of 2018, with net profit up 28% and revenue up 4%, but the stock is falling. After losing 5 million monthly users by the end of 2018, the social network Twitter decided to stop giving figures. In its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018, the company explains that this announcement will take effect in the second quarter of 2019. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Music

Twitter hit with $250-million copyright infringement lawsuit from music publishers

Seventeen music publishers, who hold the rights to songs from artists including Drake, Taylor Swift and Adele, seek over $250 million in damages.

June 14, 2023

Astley came to prominence in the late 1980s and early ’90s, when he released a string of hits, including “Together Forever,” “She Wants to Dance With Me” and “Cry for Help.” He found new relevance as an internet sensation years later, after a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force created the first “Rick Roll” video in 2007, according to Vice. Master Sgt. Shawn Cotter uploaded a link on an online forum and led users to believe it would lead to a trailer for the video game “Grand Theft Auto: IV”; instead, it led to a meme using Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video. The prank blew up online and became known as Rickrolling or getting Rickrolled.

In turn, Astley landed a slew of brand sponsorships, a new record deal and new opportunities to perform at high-profile events such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2008. He went on to release new music and appeared onstage with the Foo Fighters in 2017. And this past summer, Astley performed at the 2023 Glastonbury music festival in England.

“You can’t control something like this, so the only thing you can do is have a bit of fun with it,” he told The Times in a 2008 interview. “And, you know, it’s what got everything going again.”

Times staff writer Mikael Wood contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement