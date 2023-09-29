Ice Spice says Matty Healy ‘apologized a bunch’ for those racist comments: ‘We’re good’

Rapper Ice Spice, left, says she and Matty Healy, frontman of the 1975, have spoken about racist jokes he made about her on a podcast.

Ice Spice said she and Matty Healy have moved past his controversial remarks about her ethnicity.

The “Princess Diana” rapper revealed to Variety that the 1975 frontman made amends months after he appeared on the podcast “The Adam Friedland Show.” She told the magazine that Healy “apologized to me a bunch of times.”

“We’re good,” she added.

In January, Healy mocked Ice Spice’s ethnicity with comics Nick Mullen and Friedland. He called the rapper — who is Nigerian and Dominican — an “Inuit spice girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady.” Healy also imitated Hawaiian and Chinese accents.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, told Variety that his comments left her “so confused.”

“I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s— like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?,’” she said. “First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What?”

When Healy first received backlash for his comments, Ice Spice did not respond. She said she “didn’t really care.” Healy somewhat apologized for his remarks in April, telling a New Zealand audience, “I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d—. I love you Ice Spice.”

The backlash also extended to the rapper’s collaboration with Taylor Swift, who reportedly dated Healy briefly earlier this year. Music fans took issue with Swift’s association with him.

The 23-year-old rapper, who is a fan of the 1975, told Variety she and Healy recently ran into each other, and that he showed concern for her.

“He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?,”’ she said. “I’m like, ‘Of course.’”

This week the 1975 announced that it will go on an “indefinite hiatus” after the end of its ongoing tour. Healy broke the news Tuesday in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he told the crowd on Tuesday evening, according to video of the performance. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

He clarified his remarks Thursday night, saying from the stage (per Billboard) that the touring hiatus was just a break for the band, not a breakup.

Times staff writers Astrid Kayembe and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.