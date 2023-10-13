Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be working out the rest of their divorce in private

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still in the process of divorcing but seem to be making the contentious battle more private.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner appear to be making progress in resolving their divorce.

The Jonas Brothers musician and the “Game of Thrones” actor have agreed to work out details of their split in private, The Times confirmed Friday, just days after the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement regarding the care of their two children.

Jonas has filed to dismiss the custody portion of their divorce case in Florida because that part of the case had been resolved and “the rest of the case was abated to see if the parties can resolve it themselves,” a Jonas spokesperson said Friday.

Page Six reported Friday that the musician and the actor had reached “various agreements” and planned to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.” However, the intention to divorce still stands.

In court documents filed Tuesday in New York City and reviewed by The Times, Jonas and Turner agreed to share custody of their two children, who will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and the United States while taking turns living with their English mother and American father.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” Jonas and Turner said in a joint statement.

The celebrities share two daughters: Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name they have not publicly disclosed.

The custody agreement came about two weeks after the “Dark Phoenix” star sued Jonas for allegedly keeping their children in the U.S. without her consent, withholding the girls’ passports and refusing to return the children to England.

A spokesperson for Jonas denied that the musician had “abducted” the children, accused Turner of trying to permanently remove the children from the United States and urged the actor to “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner last month after four years of marriage, stating that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” His petition noted that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement that he expects to be enforced when it comes to providing financial support for their kids.

Not long after the filing, the stars released a joint statement addressing speculation about their split.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their joint Instagram posts said. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

A representative for Turner did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.