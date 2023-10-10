Sophie Turner reaches custody agreement with Joe Jonas after suing him for keeping kids in U.S.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached a custody agreement a month after the “Sucker” singer filed for divorce from the “Game of Thrones” actor.

In court documents filed Saturday in New York City and reviewed by The Times, Jonas and Turner agreed to share custody of their two children, who will probably split time between the United Kingdom and the United states while taking turns living with their English mother and American father.

The celebrities share two daughters: Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name they have not publicly disclosed.

Jonas and Turner arrived at a settlement about two weeks after the “Dark Phoenix” star sued the Jonas Brothers band member for allegedly keeping their children in the United States without her consent, withholding their children’s passports and refusing to return their children to England.

A spokesperson for Jonas later released a statement denying that he “abducted” the children, accusing Turner of trying to permanently remove the children from the United States and urging the actor to “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

According to their latest filing, Turner and Jonas have since “engaged in a mediation with United States and United Kingdom co-mediators” and landed on the following custody arrangement:

During the periods of Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, Nov. 2 through Nov. 22 and Dec. 16 through Jan. 7, the children will reside with Turner, who is free to “temporarily travel” with her kids to the United Kingdom and/or any state in the United States within that window.

During the periods of Oct. 21 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 22 through Dec. 16, the children will live with Jonas, who is likewise permitted to travel with them to the United Kingdom and/or any state in the United States while they are in his care.

A district judge has ordered the parents to submit a letter to the court by Dec. 23 providing a status update on their mediation efforts and custody. Turner and Jonas also have a trial scheduled for Jan. 2 to determine a more long-term custody plan, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Last month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage, stating that their relationship is “irretrievably broken.” His petition noted that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement that he expects to be enforced when it comes to providing financial support for their kids.

Jonas and especially Turner have fought to keep their children out of the public eye despite their substantial combined fame. Both parents have avoided posting photos of their daughters on social media, and Turner has repeatedly implored fans and paparazzi to refrain from invading their kids’ privacy and spreading images of the minors on the internet.

Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.