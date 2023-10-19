DJ Mark the 45 King, iconic hip-hop producer, dead at 62

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Mark the 45 King, whose iconic tracks have been sampled repeatedly by the music genre, has died. He was 62.

The record producer’s manager confirmed Thursday in an e-mail to The Times on Thursday that “he passed.” No additional information, including his cause of death, was made available.

DJ Premier of rap duo Gang Starr announced Thursday on Instagram that the Bronx-born producer died Thursday morning, just days after his 62nd birthday.

Premier mentioned that his fellow producer had been in the hospital earlier this week.

Representatives for DJ Premier did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for confirmation.

Mark the 45 King, real name Mark Howard James, was known for his signature track, “The 900 Number.” He produced famous tracks “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” for Jay-Z, “Ladies First” and “Wrath of My Madness” for Queen Latifah and “Stan” for Eminem. And “900 Number” was re-sampled frequently, with appearances on DJ Chad Jackson‘s “Hear the Drummer (Get Wicked)” in 1990 and DJ Kool‘s call-and-response track “Let Me Clear My Throat” in 1996.

James’ pseudonym — the 45 King — was a result of “his ability to make beats using obscure 45 RPM records,” according to the biography published on his official website. (No word of his death was made available on the site as of press time.)

He began deejaying in New Jersey in the mid-1980s. In 1987, he gained notoriety for his iconic breakbeat track “The 900 Number” — a song that featured a looping baritone sax solo from Marva Whitney’s “Unwind Yourself.” That same year, he signed with Tuff City Records and was given a production deal.

James also helped other members of his famous crew, dubbed the Flavor Unit, including Chill Rob G, Lakim Shabazz, Apache and Queen Latifah. “The Equalizer” star Latifah, known as the First Lady of Hip-Hop, helped James get his big break in 1989 when she signed with Tommy Boy records and released “All Hail the Queen,” an album that featured extensive production work by James. Other Flavor Unit artists would later sign with Tommy Boy, with James contributing to their albums.

For DJ Premier, James created an entry point that led to his successful career.

“I never heard of Gang Starr until I heard DJ Red Alert play their 2nd single Produced by Mark on 98.7 Kiss in NYC while shopping my demos looking to get a record deal,” the iconic producer wrote in his Thursday post.

“Red Alert was playing ‘Bust a Move Boy’ cutting it up crazy and I heard Guru’s voice wondering who the f— is Gang Starr? I immediately went and bought the 12inch single to discover the label Wild Pitch Records. From there my friend Carlos Garza in Houston, TX. told Stu Fine who owned Wild Pitch about me and I connected with them in 1988 when Guru was looking for a new DJ and a permanent Producer.”

“Mark is responsible for so many classics and was a member of the Iconic Crew FLAVOR UNIT (Queen Latifah, Latee, Chill Rob G., Lakim Shabazz, Double J, Lord Alibaski, DJ Cee Justice, Apache, Naughty By Nature, Freddie Foxxx, Markey Fresh, Rowdy Rahz, Storm P, Shakim and so many more members beyond whom I’ve mentioned please pardon me if I didn’t post your name) Salute DJ BREAKOUT.” he added, going on to say James’ body of work “will forever ring bells.”

“His sound was unlike any other from his heavy drums and his horns were so distinct on every production,” he wrote. “He got a huge Warner Bros. deal and remixed the Classic Madonna single ‘Keep It Together’ and the raw remix of Eric B. & Rakim ‘I Know You Got Soul.’”

Aside from the “super classic” and ubiquitous “The 900 Number,” James worked on Chill Rob G‘s “Court is Now in Session” and Latee’s “This Cut’s Got Flavor.”

“Beyond that, his vinyl releases of [breakbeats] are beyond any DJ of the 80’s/90’s Era, practically endless,” DJ Premier added.

Premier also thanked Manhattan’s D&D Studios co-founder David Lotwin for Facetiming James at the hospital on Tuesday “to salute him 1 last time before he transitioned. I know he heard me loud and clear.

“Condolences to his brother Mike and his sister. It’s so much more to say but I’ll leave it here. Sleep Peacefully Mark thank you for all that you’ve done. You’re such a special part of our culture that is chiseled in the stone of the greatest parts of us. LOVE YOU MARK.”

Lotwin, whose company Artist Intelligence Labs could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment, also posted a salute.

“@thereal45king there are no words! I love this man more than I can explain my true brother I will miss you beyond ! We talked everyday wtf,” he wrote on Instagram.



LL Cool J, Killer Mike and Fat Joe shared their condolences in the comments section of Premier’s post and hip-hop artists Diamond D, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Young Guru, Mad Skillz, Blu and A-Trak also posted tributes.