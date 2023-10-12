Jeannie Mai says she’s been taking a break after Jeezy split to ‘disconnect’ and ‘heal’

Jeannie Mai says she is trying to heal after her split from rapper Jeezy.

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai appears to be taking a break from social media after her split from rapper Jeezy.

Mai’s update came Wednesday, nearly a month after Jeezy filed for divorce from her in Georgia court. In his petition, the “Put On” musician, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, stated that he and Mai were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” The couple had been wed for two years and share a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal,” said a handwritten note posted to Mai’s Instagram account.

The missive sparked solidarity from her followers, who encouraged the TV personality to “release that pressure” and “be in peace and heal.”

Mai, 44, and Jeezy, 46, married in March 2021 after meeting on the set of her since-canceled daytime talk show. A year later, they welcomed their daughter.

Jeezy’s divorce filing reportedly came as a surprise. Court documents obtained by The Times last month indicated that the recording artist is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Monaco and that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement.

In late September, TMZ reported that the estranged ex-spouses were awkwardly living under the same roof in Georgia amid their split — and under the specter of cheating allegations that sources close to Mai have shut down.

Jeezy is currently promoting his new book, “Adversity for Sale,” and has not directly addressed the divorce since his Sept. 14 filing.

ET reported that the pending divorce stems from the couple’s “different views” and a disconnect on “certain family values and expectations.” Both parties reportedly “felt like their needs weren’t being completely met.”

Representatives for Mai and Jeezy did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.