Pink’s Trustfall tour takes another tumble: New delays due to respiratory infection

Pink says she has a respiratory infection and is postponing two additional shows — this time in Vancouver, Canada.

It’s the fourth postponement in four days for the “Raise Your Glass” singer, who launched the North American leg of her Summer Carnival outing last week.

“Vancouver Shows Postponed: I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” the 44-year-old explained Thursday on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Grammy Award winner said that concert promoter Live Nation is working on rescheduling the shows and that she’s “very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone.”

“In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and sending lots of love,” she wrote, also captioning the Instagram statement with her “sincere apologies.”

Pink launched the Trustfall tour in Sacramento on Oct. 12, just days after completing the North American leg of her Summer Carnival tour in the U.K. and Europe over the summer. (You might recall that’s when attendees threw odd items to her onstage, including cheese and ashes.) The lengthy tour is set to promote “Trustfall,” her ninth studio album, which she released in February.

For now, Pink is slated to resume performing on Oct. 25 with a show at the Ball Arena in Denver. She has 15 more dates across the United States and Canada after that.

On Sept. 29, she announced that she would have to reschedule a show in Dallas to deal with a “bad sinus infection.” That concert has since been rescheduled for Nov. 26.

This week, Pink postponed her second stop on the tour — two shows in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday and Wednesday — due to “family medical issues [that] require our immediate attention.”

Advertisement

But the singer is staying top-of-mind. She released the song “Dreaming,” a collaboration with Sting and Marshmello, on Friday.