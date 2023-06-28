Ashes to cheeses, remains to brie: Pink keeps getting weird gifts onstage from fans

Pink was given cheese and cremated human remains by fans while performing in London over the weekend.

People show gratitude in myriad ways, and no one knows this better than Grammy winner Pink.

Over the weekend, the singer received some perplexing — to say the least — gifts from fans during her two-night run at the BST Hyde Park music festival in London.

While singing her hit “F— Perfect” during her Saturday set, a fan handed Pink a giant wheel of brie cheese — French brie de meaux to be exact. The moment was captured in a TikTok video posted Tuesday that showed the vocalist excitedly accepting the fromage and thanking the dairy-minded gifter, telling them “I love you.”

Pink’s reaction stands in stark contrast to her reaction to the morbid gift she received Sunday night: the ashes of a fan’s mother.

According to a Twiter video, the “Get the Party Started” singer noticed a plastic bag filled with a gray powder during her performance of “Just Like a Pill” on Sunday. After inspecting the container, she asked the fan, “Is this your mom?” and the crowd member seemingly confirmed it was.

“I don’t know how to feel about this,” the 43-year-old musician told the “gift” giver while nervously giggling and handling the cremated remains.

These interactions are the latest examples of the trend of strange fan behavior exhibited by concertgoers.

Earlier this month, pop star Bebe Rexha was injured during a performance in New York when a fan hurled his phone and hit her in the face. Rexha was transported to a hospital in stable condition and received stitches above her bruised left eyebrow.

A 27-year-old New Jersey man, identified as Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing his phone at Rexha, the New York Police Department confirmed to The Times.

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvagna said, according to a criminal complaint

Last week, singer-songwriter Ava Max was slapped by a show attendee onstage during her L.A. show.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the “Sweet but Psyscho” artist tweeted. “He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”