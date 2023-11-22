Axl Rose is sued by a former model who alleges he sexually assaulted her in 1989 in N.Y.

Axl Rose has been accused of sexual assault by a former model who filed a lawsuit in New York.

Axl Rose has been named in a new lawsuit that accuses the Guns N’ Roses singer of sexually assaulting model Sheila Kennedy in 1989. Through his attorney, the performer has denied the allegations.

In court documents filed Wednesday in New York and obtained by The Times, Kennedy alleged that Rose “used his fame, status, and power as a celebrity and performer in the music industry to gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault.”

According to the former Penthouse cover model, she and Rose met at a New York City nightclub in early 1989 and went back to his hotel room, where they initially engaged in consensual sexual activities. Things quickly escalated to an uncomfortable and violent place for her, the lawsuit says.

Kennedy alleged that at one point in the encounter, Rose threw her on the floor, dragged her across his hotel suite, tied her hands behind her back and then “forcibly” penetrated her while wearing no condom.

Music The music industry is finally having its #MeToo moment Alexa Nikolas, founder of activist group Eat Predators, on the ‘miracle’ of Cassie’s lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the challenges still facing abuse survivors.

Advertisement

“He treated her like property used solely for his sexual pleasure,” the filing said. It added that Kennedy has suffered lifelong effects due to the alleged altercation. “Kennedy has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression because of Rose’s assault. ... Kennedy’s assault and the trauma it caused has hurt her earnings and earning capacity.

“Finally, Rose’s sexual assault has caused Kennedy issues with physical and emotional intimacy. Kennedy’s ability to trust men, form healthy relationships, and participate in trusting and safe sexual encounters was irreversibly impacted.”

Rose’s attorney, Alan Gutman, firmly denied Kennedy’s allegations in a statement to The Times.

“Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires,” Gutman wrote. “Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff [Kennedy], and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today. Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor.”

In the 2021 documentary “Look Away” — which focused on the sexual abuse of young women and girls in the rock music industry — Kennedy recalled an account very similar to the one she alleges in her filing against Rose.

Rose’s ex-wife, Erin Everly, sued the rocker in Los Angeles in 1994 for assault and battery, sexual battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. That case was eventually settled outside of court.

Everly’s legal action came after another one of Rose’s exes — former model Stephanie Seymour — subpoenaed Everly in her own legal case against the singer. Seymour and Rose sued each other alleging abuse. That case was also settled.

Kennedy was able to file her legal complaint due to New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year “lookback window” during which adults who allege they were sexually abused could sue despite the statute of limitations having run out. The window for people to file legal action under the act closes this week.

Rose is the latest in a line of music-industry personalities who have been named in high-profile claims of sexual abuse under the New York act, including former Recording Academy top executive Neil Portnow, former Arista and Epic Records chief L.A. Reid, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and music mogul/producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.