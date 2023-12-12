Calling all Barbz! Nicki Minaj announces ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour — including one SoCal stop

Nicki Minaj will launch her Pink Friday 2 tour in March. The rapper released the titular album last week.

Nicki Minaj’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California next year will be a moment for life for her Los Angeles area fans.

The 2024 rap festival at Hollywood Park, near Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, will be the only Southern California stop on the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper’s recently announced Pink Friday 2 tour. Just days days after dropping her first studio album in five years, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist announced Monday that she would take “Pink Friday 2” across the country, Canada and parts of Europe starting in March .

“BARBZZZ!! It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!!” she wrote on Instagram. ICYMI: “Gag City” is an AI-generated, bubblegum pink metropolis created by the rapper’s fans — also known as Barbz — in anticipation of Minaj’s long-awaited album.

Miinaj’s tour will launch March 1 in Oakland, with a show at the Oakland Arena. After that, she’ll take the tour to Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle and Phoenix.

On March 15, the “Super Bass” hitmaker will headline Rolling Loud California. The three-day festival will also feature performances from other rap stars, including Post Malone, Future and Metro Boomin, Flo Milli and Sexyy Red. After an initial mix-up, Lil Uzi Vert, who is among the collaborators on Minaj’s new release, will no longer be a headliner at the hip-hop festival.

While Rolling Loud is currently Minaj’s sole Southern California stop, after the festival, she will take Pink Friday 2 to other major cities including New Orleans, Atlanta and New York. She will also play the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C.

As of Tuesday, Minaj’s final Pink Friday 2 show is set for June 7 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. More shows will be added at a later date, the 41-year-old rapper’s Instagram page said.

Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

Minaj released “Pink Friday 2” on Dec. 8, her birthday. The 22-track project is the follow-up to her 2018 studio album, “Queen.” Even before “Pink Friday 2” was available to stream, Minaj wrote in June that her fans “will. love. this album.” She also tweeted on Nov. 29 that “this album is just beyond anything I could have imaged.”

“This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far,” Minaj said in a recent livestream. “I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Malia Mendez contributed to this report.