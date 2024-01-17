Janet Jackson extends Together Again tour, this time with Nelly, and 6 California shows

Janet Jackson, who kicked off her Together Again tour in April, has added shows across North America this summer.

Good times we’ll share again: Janet Jackson is extending her Together Again tour — this time with Nelly joining in on the fun.

Just about a year after she announced the initial outing, the showbiz icon on Wednesday confirmed a 35-date run across the United States and Canada this summer that will include the “Hot in Herre” rapper at all the shows.

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly!” Jackson wrote Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a sizzle reel for the tour. “It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you ♥️☀️ #TogetherAgainTour”

Jackson’s ninth concert tour originally included 36 sold-out shows and was the highest-selling of her career, according to concert promoter LiveNation. The “All for You” and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” singer will play six California shows, launching the extended run in Palm Desert on June 4. After that, she’ll perform at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatere in Chula Vista on June 6 and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 8.

Additional Golden State shows are set for Anaheim on June 9, Sacramento on June 11 and San Francisco on June 12. The five-time Grammy and two-time Emmy Award winner‘s tour will also hit several big markets, including Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Brooklyn, Orlando and Atlanta before closing out the tour on July 30 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

“The Together Again tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums — 25 years of ‘The Velvet Rope,’ 30 years of ‘janet’ and 35 years of ‘Rhythm Nation,’” Live Nation said in a statement. The tour features her chart-topping hits and the new leg promises a “powerhouse performance” from Nelly.

Ticket presale begins Wednesday and will run through general on-sale, which begins Friday on LiveNation.com.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Scream” singer — the younger sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson — kicked off the Together Again tour in April with a 40-plus-song set, with special guest Ludacris and a guest appearance from “Today” co-host and superfan Sheinelle Jones. She wrapped her initial leg of the tour on Dec. 1 with a World AIDS Day performance at the NRG Arena in Houston.

Before launching the extended tour, Jackson will kick off the 2023 Music Making Waves concert series at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort on April 27. A portion of concert proceeds will be used to support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit working to protect the ocean and ensure that the Bahamas remain a haven for marine wildlife, organizers said in a December statement to The Times.