Music

Wayne Kramer, influential guitarist of MC5, dead at 75

A bald man in a leather jacket and dark shirt playing a guitar decorated with an American flag pattern on a stage.
MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer died Friday. He was 75.
(Todd Williamson / Invision for Ciroc / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Wayne Kramer, the influential guitarist of Michigan’s hard-rock band MC5, has died. He was 75.

Kramer died Friday, according to a joint announcement on his and MC5’s official Instagram pages. No cause of death was given.

“PEACE BE WITH YOU” 🕊️,” the statement said, featuring a black-and-white portrait of the musician.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18, 2018 - Guitarist Wayne Kramer, of MC5, enjoys a light moment while rehearsing for his upcoming tour at Bedrock Rehearsal in Los Angeles June 17, 2018. Kramer will be publishing a memoir. Entitled The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities, it "chronicles his abusive childhood, his discovery of rock and roll through artists like Chuck Berry and the Yardbirds, and the beginnings of the MC5, which he founded. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Wayne Kramer survived volatile years with the MC5, and now he’s ready to celebrate

In a small rehearsal space near downtown Los Angeles, five hard-rocking men are getting weird.

Oct. 4, 2018

Kramer was a musician, activist, onetime federal drug prisoner and a family man during his decades-spanning career. He led the notorious proto-punk band, which disbanded in 1972 after a short run. MC5, which stands for Motor City 5, released their debut album “Kick Out the Jams” in 1969, which was recorded over two nights in October 1968 at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit, the band’s hometown. The band celebrated the album’s 50th anniversary with a 2018 tour.

This story is developing.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsObituaries
