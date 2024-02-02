Wayne Kramer, influential guitarist of MC5, dead at 75

Wayne Kramer, the influential guitarist of Michigan’s hard-rock band MC5, has died. He was 75.

Kramer died Friday, according to a joint announcement on his and MC5’s official Instagram pages. No cause of death was given.

“PEACE BE WITH YOU” 🕊️,” the statement said, featuring a black-and-white portrait of the musician.

Kramer was a musician, activist, onetime federal drug prisoner and a family man during his decades-spanning career. He led the notorious proto-punk band, which disbanded in 1972 after a short run. MC5, which stands for Motor City 5, released their debut album “Kick Out the Jams” in 1969, which was recorded over two nights in October 1968 at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit, the band’s hometown. The band celebrated the album’s 50th anniversary with a 2018 tour.

This story is developing.