Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett hospitalized after adverse reaction to meds

Steve Hackett was hospitalized over the weekend after having an adverse reaction to medication he took for a bronchial infection.

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett was rushed to a hospital over the weekend as he was preparing to play a since-canceled show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

The 74-year-old musician apologized “for the scare” in a Sunday Facebook post that included a photo of him in a hospital room hooked up to medical equipment. In the post, Hackett explained his abrupt departure from the Saturday show, which was part of his dual Genesis Revisited 2024 North America and Foxtrot at 50 tours.

Music 34 best recording studios (for every budget) in Southern California Los Angeles boasts the highest concentration of top-notch recording studios in the world. We’ve mapped out 32 of the spaces where SZA, the Beach Boys, Frank Ocean, Neil Diamond and others have made musical magic.

“I’d hoped to power through the Phoenix show but I had a bronchial infection and a last-minute adverse reaction to medication,” Hackett wrote. “Consequently, the medics took me to hospital.”

Advertisement

The “Supper’s Ready” and “Watcher of the Skies” musician said that he’s recovering and “glad to be feeling OK,” but was upset about his no-show.

“I was very sad to miss the show and I will return to play in Phoenix as soon as possible. My thanks to you all for your understanding and support,” he wrote.

It is unclear if Hackett will miss additional shows. As of Tuesday, tickets were still on sale through his website for his Wednesday concert in Guadalajara, Mexico, and his Friday appearance in Mexico City.

Representatives for the musician were not immediately available to respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Hackett made his Genesis album debut on 1971’s “Nursery Cryme.” The progressive rock group, which began in 1966 in England’s prestigious Charthouse school, was founded by Mike Rutherford and a teenage Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel and Anthony Phillips. But the membership changed repeatedly, with drummer-vocalist Phil Collins and Hackett hired as replacements in 1970. Hackett left the band in 1977 because he “needed autonomy” and was replaced by guitarist Daryl Stuermer.

Hackett’s latest tour calls back to the classic albums he made with Genesis, including the anniversary of 1972’s “Foxtrot” album, and highlights his latest solo album, “The Circus and the Nightwhale,” which he released in February.