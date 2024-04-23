Kid Cudi is ‘hoping’ his Coachella broken ankle will be healed in time for Insano tour

Rapper Kid Cudi was all smiles onstage Sunday at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio. Then he jumped off the stage and broke his ankle.

Kid Cudi is just chilling since he busted his ankle on the final night of the Coachella music festival in Indio last weekend. And he’s keeping it positive, even though the injury might affect his upcoming tour.

“Layin n bed w my moms like when I was a kid,” the rapper — born Scott Mescudi — wrote Tuesday morning on social media. “her and my fiancé [sic] Lola have been holdin me down since I got injured and I feel like the luckiest man alive.”

On Monday, Cudi was similarly exuberant, posting a handful of photos from his weekend set and one from his emergency ride right afterward. (Not included: photos taken of him immediately after he jumped off the Sahara Stage, lying in pain on the ground. The injury was his first broken bone, he wrote later on X (formerly Twitter), and added, “I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

Reps for the rapper didn’t respond immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for an update on his status.

The jump and ensuing accident reportedly caused the rapper to end his headlining act early on Sunday.

“This was me right after the fall in the ambulance. All smiles like a G,” he wrote on Instagram. “No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show. To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I F— LOVE U!!! Coachella, thats how we rage. U know how we do everytime. Festival Cud always a dope experience.”

In a video posted the same day and captured by TMZ, he said with a chuckle, “This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day.”

He added that he was “hoping” to be healed up in time to hit the road. His Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour is scheduled to launch June 28, a little over two months from today. It might be possible. “Treatment for a broken ankle depends on the exact site and severity of the bone fracture,” the Mayo Clinic says. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Clinic says it can take 12 to 16 weeks for a nonsurgical broken ankle to be healthy.

In response to a fan who asked whether he would appear at Lollapalooza this year, Cudi wrote, “At this point i just wanna make an appearance at my tour.”

He ended the tweet with a sobbing emoji.