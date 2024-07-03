Advertisement
Music

Pink cancels concert in Switzerland after consulting with doctor: ‘So disappointed’

Pink standing behind a mic and talking, wearing a bedazzled pink bodysuit and sparkly black jacket with fuzzy shoulders
Pink said she was “so disappointed” to cancel a Switzerland concert due to a health issue.
(Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)
By Angie Orellana HernandezStaff Writer 
Pink canceled a Wednesday concert in Switzerland over an unspecified health problem, she announced Tuesday.

“I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday,” she wrote on social media. “I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show.”

Pink, who noted she had been looking forward to “making memories” with fans, said she was “so disappointed” at the cancellation. Ticket holders will get refunds.

It remains unclear if there will be any changes to the upcoming Saturday concert in Copenhagen, but the singer said she was hoping to see fans again soon.

Pink’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In June, right as her tour kicked off in Wales, Pink revealed that she was powering through symptoms of a stomach bug.

“A little food poisoning can’t stop us,” she wrote in the caption.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour, supporting her new album, “Trustfall,” is scheduled to continue throughout the fall. She’s slated to return to North America in August after stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Sweden.

Last October, Pink told The Times’ Mikael Wood in between concerts that performing live was “the arena I belong in.”

“We rehearse to a certain extent for safety,” she said. “But you never know what’s gonna happen. And I’m never in my head. The second I step onstage, I’m in my heart, I’m in my body. There’s no other place that I operate — as a Virgo, as a mother, as the most responsible person I know — like the stage. It’s where I live.”

