Radiohead and the Smile rocker Johnny Greenwood’s infection prompts tour cancellation

Musician Jonny Greenwood became “seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment,” his bands Radiohead and the Smile said.

The Smile has placed its tour on hold after guitarist Jonny Greenwood landed in the hospital for an infection.

The trio — composed of Radiohead members Greenwood and Thom York, and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — said Friday on Instagram that it had to cancel its August tour of Europe due to Greenwood’s condition. The three-time Grammy winner “became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment,” the Smile said in a statement, which Radiohead posted to its story.

“Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home,” the missive said.

The band continued: “We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery. To that end the Smile tour of Europe in August is canceled.”

The Smile, formed in 2021, was set to launch its tour of Europe on Aug. 13 with a concert at the Sigulda Castle in Latvia. The “Wall of Eyes” musicians were then supposed to play venues in Poland, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and France before bringing the Europe leg to a close with a show at Marina Norte in Spain on Aug. 28.

The band said fans will receive refunds from their ticket providers and added it wishes Greenwood a “speedy recovery.”