Lenny Kravitz answers video call from ‘big brother’ Denzel Washington onstage in Italy

Lenny Kravitz had an impromptu intermission during a concert in Italy to answer a phone call from his buddy Denzel Washington.

“I’m sorry, my big brother just called me up on the phone to say ‘Hi,’” Kravitz said Friday to the crowd at the Umbria Jazz Festival. “Y’all know Denzel Washington?”

The “Fly Away” singer took the moment to show a smiling Washington to the crowd, which erupted in cheers. “All right, brother, I love you. I’ll call you later,” Kravitz said, then ended the call.

Kravitz shared a video of the moment on his Instagram with the caption, “When your brother calls and you’re in the middle of a show.”

The four-time Grammy winner was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March. The “TK421” singer was joined by his daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz, and Washington. During his introduction speech, the “Training Day” actor talked about his three-decade friendship with the musician.

“He’s more than a friend, he’s more than a brother. We’re twins, we just don’t look alike. We’ve had a close brothership, friendship for about 30 years,” Washington said. “He was 7 when I met him. God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent but even more so an unbelievable heart. He’s a giver, a lover ... We’re close friends. We are brothers. I love Lenny Kravitz. I love Lenny Kravitz. I love Lenny Kravitz like I’ve loved no other brother in my life.”

Kravitz and Washington’s friendship in Hollywood dates back to 2002 when the “American Woman” singer presented Washington with an award at GQ’s Men of the Year party.

The two also sat down on “The Late Show With David Letterman” in 2014 and talked about a boat trip they took together down Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where they binge-watched all of Washington’s movies.

“Denzel never watches his movies, he just makes his movies then he’s done,” Kravitz told Letterman. “I got him to watch all of his movies.”

“We didn’t watch them all,” Washington said.

“Yes we did … ‘John Q,’ ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘Malcolm X’ ... We watched them all,” Kravitz said.

Kravitz continues his tour supporting “Blue Electric Light” with a sold-out show Tuesday at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and another show three days later in the Czech Republic.