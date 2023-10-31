Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged. What to know about their relationship

Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly ready to tie the knot.

Magic Mike and Catwoman are headed down the aisle?

Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly ready for a new chapter in their relationship: marriage. The “21 Jump Street” and “Big Little Lies” stars are engaged after two years of dating, People reported on Monday.

Over the weekend, the couple attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont. “The Batman” star Kravitz, 34, dressed as Mia Farrow’s Rosemary Woodhouse from “Rosemary’s Baby,” while Tatum, 43, dressed as her baby. Tatum, who is over 6 feet tall, committed to the bit with a light blue baby onesie and a bonnet.

In addition to showing off their couple’s costume, Kravitz also reportedly displayed her engagement ring, according to People.

Representatives for Tatum and Kravitz did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Tuesday.

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked dating rumors in January 2021, after the “High Fidelity” actor filed to divorce ex-husband and actor Karl Glusman. At the time, sources denied that Tatum and Kravitz were in a relationship.

“They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” a source told People.

Months later, Deadline reported that Kravitz and Tatum teamed up for the former’s directorial debut, “P— Island,” a thriller set on a billionaire’s tropical island. After the movie news, Kravitz and Tatum (who shares 10 -year-old daughter Everly with “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan) were seen together in New York City.

Their first public outing quickly made for meme material. Paparazzi photographed Kravitz holding onto Tatum as he peddled a small BMX bike through the streets.

By September 2021, sources confirmed that Tatum and Kravitz were indeed a couple. They made their romance red-carpet-event-official at the 2021 Met Gala.

In October 2021, the duo were caught holding hands and even dressed as a couple of “Taxi Driver” characters for Halloween. Then in 2022, Kravitz openly discussed her relationship with Tatum.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz told GQ in November 2022.

The “Kimi” star also said the “Lost City” actor “really was my protector” during stressful parts of her job.

In his January Vanity Fair cover story, Tatum said Kravitz is “the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for.”

He also admitted that he follows several Instagram fan accounts dedicated to Kravitz. “I have no chill.”

In August, the pair were among the high-profile guests who attended music producer Jack Antonoff and “Maid” star Margaret Qualley’s New Jersey wedding. Also in attendance were Cara Delevigne, Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.