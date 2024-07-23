Advertisement
Music

Snoop Dogg to blaze it up in Paris as a torchbearer for 2024 Olympics: ‘Gots to do it’

Snoop Dogg wearing dark sunglasses and smiling.
Rapper Snoop Dogg will be among the torch bearers heralding in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

Snoop Dogg — rap icon, business mogul and king of brand deals — just landed a new gig: Olympic torchbearer.

The 52-year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” icon will be among the people to carry the Olympic torch before the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony Friday. Mayor Mathieu Hanotin of Saint-Denis, France, announced Monday on the social platform X that Snoop Dogg will help carry the flame from the Paris suburb before the final stop at the Eiffel Tower. Saint-Denis is north of Paris and is home to the Stade de France, which will host rugby and track and field events, according to the Olympics website.

People wearing a face mask walk by the Olympic rings outside Japan Olympic Museum near National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

2024 Paris Olympics

Full coverage of Olympics news.

Jan. 25, 2019

Snoop Dogg confirmed the news on Instagram account, writing in his caption: “U gots to do it!!” Earlier on Monday, Snoop also shared photos of himself in Paris.

Advertisement

“U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digg,” he captioned one post.

In addition to his torch-bearing commitments, the “Gin and Juice” rapper will serve as a special correspondent for NBC at the Olympics. According to NBC Sports, Snoop Dogg will “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.”

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” the rapper said in a December 2023 statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold.”
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Simone Biles, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel.

2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics: How to watch every event and the opening ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics start this week, and 592 athletes will be competing for the United States. Here’s how you can watch and stream any of 329 events.

July 23, 2024

Snoop Dogg won’t be alone in bringing star power to the 2024 Olympics. Variety reported that Celine Dion is slated to make her live performance comeback amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. A representative for Dion did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

The Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. PDT Friday and will be shown live on NBC and Peacock. The Games will end Aug. 11.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsSports2024 Paris OlympicsBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement