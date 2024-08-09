Why Yung Miami stayed mum on ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ abuse: ‘That wasn’t my experience’

City Girls rapper Yung Miami says she met Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers.”

Rapper Yung Miami is speaking out on why she stayed silent about the mounting allegations of sexual assault and abuse against ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Yung Miami, half of the City Girls rap duo, reflected on her relationship with the disgraced music and alcohol mogul, noting that she “met him in another era” of his life.

“I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive,” the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) said in a new episode of her “Caresha Please” Revolt podcast.

Advertisement

Yung Miami, 30, and Combs, 54, first sparked romance rumors in 2021 but confirmed their relationship in June 2022. “When I got with him, he was just a man,” Yung Miami said in the Thursday episode, adding that she helped Combs take his various business ventures, including his Revolt media company, “up a notch.”

“When he got me, he really saw something in me,” she told friend and “Material Gworl” rapper Saucy Santana.

In April 2023, Yung Miami said she and Combs called it quits but told The Cut that she and her ex-boyfriend remained good friends. Months later, several women raised disturbing allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault against the Bad Boy Records founder. Among his accusers was his longtime girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Diddy denied the allegations detailed in Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit, which had been settled a day after it was filed.

Advertisement

Ventura’s suit was just the beginning of Combs’ legal woes. Earlier this year, Combs faced more lawsuits, including one from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones , and his Los Angeles and Miami homes were subject to raids by Homeland Security as part of a sweeping sex trafficking inquiry.

Then in May, CNN published damning surveillance footage from 2016 that shows Combs violently attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel, challenging Combs’ credibility. The video also elicited numerous reactions from people in Combs’ close circle, including Misa Hylton, the mother of the rapper’s firstborn son. Yung Miami kept mum.

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, I can’t speak on something I don’t know,” she said Thursday. “I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person and that wasn’t my experience.”

Advertisement

She added that she felt like “everybody’s trying to crucify me” for her relationship with Combs and that she needed to “take a break and focus on what’s important” when the allegations came down.

“[I needed to] let him navigate and figure that out on his own because I can’t be caught up in that,” the mother of two said.

The “CFWM” and “Don’t Play With It” artist said that she experienced violence in previous relationships and asserted that “I don’t stand for domestic violence.”