Houston rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing onstage in Texas

Big Pokey, left, died on Sunday. He is pictured here with fellow rapper Paul Wall.

Big Pokey, the pioneering Houston rapper who helped transform the city’s hip-hop scene, has died after collapsing onstage Saturday. He was 45.

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died Sunday, a representative for the musician confirmed in a statement provided to The Times. No cause of death was given.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” the statement read.

“He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’”

News of Big Pokey’s death surfaced shortly after a video of the “Who Dat Talking Down” artist abruptly falling to the floor during his show in Beaumont, Texas, began circulating online.

Big Pokey was among the original members of influential Houston hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click. He was also known for his solo work, including his 1999 debut album, “The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Sunday.

“Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

In recent years, Big Pokey had remained active on the Houston hip-hop scene. He released his latest studio album, “Sensei,” in May 2021, as well as an EP with fellow Houston rapper J Dawg in March 2023. He collaborated with another Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, on the song “Southside Royalty Freestyle” from her 2022 record, “Traumazine.”

Houston rapper Bun B, who has recorded with several members of Screwed Up Click in the past, paid tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram, hailing his contemporary as “one of the most naturally talented artists in the city.”

“Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect,” Bun B wrote.

“He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”