Chappell Roan pulls the last-minute plug on two shows: ‘Things have gotten overwhelming’

Chappell Roan canceled her festival appearances planned for this weekend at the last minute, saying that “things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks,” leaving her unable to perform.

Chappell Roan at the last minute has canceled her All Things Go festival shows scheduled for this weekend in New York City and Washington, citing her mental health.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform,” the “Pink Pony Club” singer wrote Friday on her Instagram story. “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding,” she wrote. “Be back soon xox.”

Representatives for Roan and the festival did not respond immediately Friday to The Times’ requests for comment.

While most social media commenters were wishing the 26-year-old well and hoping she was in good health, others were clear in their disappointment.

“not us finding out Chappell Roan canceled her All Things Go NYC appearance while already on the plane to NYC,” one TikTok read, ranking it among the “top 10 worst anime betrayals.”

Another person who said she bought tickets to the festival just to see Roan said she was disappointed but not angry at the singer for canceling.

“Think about how depressing it would be to watch her be up there on stage and not be having fun,” she said. “Part of the reason I love her so much is because I love watching her have fun on stage.”

Roan catapulted to Gen Z fame last year with her “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album and its accompanying tour. The recording chronicled her journey in, out of and through L.A. since 2018 as she tried to make it in the music industry.

But Roan has taken to TikTok more recently to speak to fans directly about what she characterizes as abuse and harassment toward celebrities from fans. She clarified her comments about fans’ “creepy behavior.”

“I do not agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they’re expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to,” she said.

Roan also faced backlash after she said she wouldn’t endorse a political candidate in an interview published last week by the Guardian.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way. There are so many things I would want to change,” she said. “There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills.”

After the “both sides” quote went viral, with internet users accusing her of riding the line between parties and being afraid to take a side, Roan said in a TikTok that she had been taken out of context.

Her words were not seen with the nuance she intended, she said. She encouraged her viewers to vote but to remain skeptical of authority figures and the government. In another video, she said she planned to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Actions speak louder than words, and I’m not gonna let this narrative of me playing both sides — no no no, this is not me playing both sides,” she said. “This is me questioning both sides.”