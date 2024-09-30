Oasis will play the Rose Bowl during reunion tour, which just added North American shows

Oasis will bring its long-awaited reunion to the U.S. with a handful of shows across North America next summer.

Sixteen years after its last performance in North America, Oasis will bring its reunion tour to the U.S., Canada and Mexico next year.

Newly reconciled brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher added a slew of dates to their Oasis Live ’25 tour, with plans to play one show in the greater Los Angeles area in August. They’ve also made the decision to drop the problematic dynamic pricing model, a system that raises the price of concert tickets at times of high demand, after it created an “unacceptable experience” for fans wanting to attend the band’s U.K. and Ireland shows.

The Gallaghers will take the stage at the the Rose Bowl on Sept. 6, 2025, in addition to just-added stadium shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., and Mexico City in August and September. Kentucky rock band Cage the Elephant will be the special guest across all dates, producers Live Nation and SJM said Monday.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” the brothers said in a statement.

Late last month, the “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” musicians apparently settled the bitter, barb-loaded feud that led to their disbanding in 2009. They announced in August that they would be getting back together in time for the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut studio album, “Definitely Maybe,” which climbed the charts again after the reunion announcement.

The reconstituted British rock back has already locked in 19 sold-out shows in the U.K. and Ireland next year, kicking off the long-awaited tour in Cardiff on July 4. Additional shows have been set in their hometown of Manchester, as well as London, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin. They appear set to close out the North American and European legs of the tour with a return to London on Sept. 27 and 28, but plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents later next year.

Presale registration has opened on www.oasisinet.com and will remain active through Tuesday. General tickets will go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

Oasis’ management on Monday released a statement confirming that Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model “will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America” to “hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.” Concertgoers had accused Beverly Hills-based Ticketmaster of gouging them, prompting a response from the U.K. government and a parliamentary consultation on secondary ticketing and dynamic pricing in the live events business.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable,” the statement said. “But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

Oasis’ previously announced tour dates sold out immediately, culminating in the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, Live Nation and SJM said, noting that more than 10 million fans from 158 countries queued up to buy tickets. On the heels of its reunion announcement and tour, the band — which draws more than 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone — saw a nearly 50% increase in its streaming audience on the platform and claimed its eighth U.K. No. 1 album with the 30th anniversary of “Definitely Maybe.”