Music

Oasis confirms 2025 reunion tour after 15-year split: ‘This is it, this is happening’

Liam Gallagher singing into a microphone while his brother Noel Gallagher plays guitar onstage
Liam Gallagher, left, and his brother Noel Gallagher, seen performing as Oasis in 2008 at what was then Staples Center in 2008, will set out on a reunion tour next summer after a 15-year split.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
This is happening: Oasis is indeed getting back together after the group’s 15-year split and years of fan speculation.

Brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher announced Tuesday that their band will set out on a reunion tour next year with 14 dates already locked in.

“This is it, this is happening,” said a post on Oasis’ social media touting Oasis Live ’25.

The “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” musicians have apparently settled the bitter, barb-loaded feud that led to their disbanding in 2009. And they’re getting back together in time for the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut studio album, “Definitely Maybe.”

The reconstituted British rock back will play 14 shows in the U.K. and Ireland next year, according to the band’s announcement. The Grammy-nominated act will play four dates in their native Manchester and four at London’s Wembley Stadium. They will kick off the tour in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band said on its website. It also said that plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to tour outside of Europe later next year.

Tickets for the U.K. dates go on sale Saturday and will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will be available made available Saturday from ticketmaster.ie

Over the weekend, frontman Liam Gallagher appeared to confirm reunion rumors on social media. In response to a Sunday Times post reporting that the siblings and former bandmates had “settled their differences” and would return to the stage as Oasis in London and Manchester next summer, he tweeted, “See you down the front.”

As Oasis, the brothers broke through with their sophomore album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” and are best known for the hit songs “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” and “Champagne Supernova.” But their off-stage rivalry arguably garnered just as much attention.

They split professionally in 2009 and pursued solo endeavors. Meanwhile, many of their fans lost hope that they would reconcile and revive the act. While the duo were commonly referred to as “former” bandmates during that time, Liam said Sunday on X that he “never did like that word FORMER.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

