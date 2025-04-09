Singer Rubby Pérez, former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel among many dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Famed Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez and former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel are among the confirmed dead after the roof collapsed at a Dominican nightclub Tuesday while Pérez was performing.

At least 124 people have died and hundreds more were injured at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the Associated Press reported. The search for more people in the rubble is ongoing, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.

Pérez’s official Instagram account confirmed his death in a Wednesday morning post. He was 69.

“We regret to inform that our dear Rubby Pérez has died,” the statement reads. “We are sincerely grateful for all the love, support and solidarity that we have received during this difficult moment for his relatives, friends and followers. His musical and human legacy will live on forever in our hearts.”

Dotel, 51, played 15 seasons in the MLB for 13 different teams, including a short stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. He was a member of the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals.



“Last night a tragedy occurred that has deeply wounded the heart of those of us at Jet Set and of all Dominicans,” the Jet Set nightclub said in an official statement. “The loss of human life has left us in a state of profound pain and consternation. ... We are collaborating fully and transparently with authorities to help the victims and to help clarify what has happened.”

Zulinka Pérez, the musician’s daughter, told local reporters Tuesday morning that her father was found alive in the rubble after the collapse.

“He’s injured, but he’s inside; they found him singing,” the younger Pérez said before news of her father’s passing. “He started singing so they could hear him. He’s always told me: ‘If something ever happens to me, cover me so no one takes pictures.’”

She also shared that she and her husband — who are both backup singers for the elder Pérez — were inside the club as the roof came in.

“My husband covered me, threw himself on top of me, and he got trapped. He told me, ‘Get out quickly,’” she said. “The musicians were able to get out; the bass player is in critical condition; I think he had surgery in the hospital. And one of the saxophone players is dead.”

Rubby Pérez was born Roberto Antonio Pérez Herrera in the town of Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic, on March 8, 1956. He began his music career in 1978 after a car accident ended his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

In the mid-1980s, Pérez was a member of pioneering merengue musician Wilfrido Vargas’ orchestra. He went solo in 1987 and had two songs hit the Billboard charts. Pérez collaborated with hitmakers throughout his career, including Romeo Santos and Toño Rosario.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred commented on the death of Dotel as well as the deaths of Tony Blanco — who played one season in the MLB — and the sister of former MLB player Nelson Cruz, Nelsy Cruz.

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night’s tragedy in Santo Domingo,” Manfred said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today.”

The Houston Astros, Dotel’s former club from 2000 to 2004, shared a message about Dotel’s death and the impact he had on the team.

“We are heartbroken to learn the tragic news that former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel was one of several individuals that passed away when a roof collapsed in his native Dominican Republic,” the team shared on social media. “Dotel, 51, spent five seasons (2000-04) of his outstanding, 15-year Major League career with the Houston Astros. While in Houston, he was one of the top relievers in all of baseball and was a significant part of a dominant bullpen that included Hall of Famer Billy Wagner and All-Star Brad Lidge.”

Dotel was born Octavio Eduardo Dotel Diaz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Nov. 25, 1973. He made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 1999 and would go on to became one of the most prolific journeymen in MLB history.

Dotel played for a total of 13 teams in the big leagues, the second most all-time behind only pitcher Edwin Jackson, who set the record when he pitched for his 14th team in 2019. Aside from his World Series win with the Cardinals, Dotel was also part of the Dominican Republic team that took home the 2013 World Baseball Classic title.