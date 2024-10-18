Simon Cowell pays tribute to Liam Payne; Sharon Osbourne blames music industry for failing him

Simon Cowell, fourth from left, said that One Direction singer Liam Payne, far right, “left us too soon.”

Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole and Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to late One Direction singer Liam Payne, who rose to fame on the U.K. reality competition “X Factor” for which they served as judges.

“You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens,” Cowell wrote in a statement posted Friday on Instagram. “Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

The former “American Idol” judge and music producer expressed how difficult it was to put his feelings into words, adding that he has been thinking about his time with Payne since the 31-year-old died Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Payne died from multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding after the fall, Argentine officials said Thursday, noting that they found substances in Payne’s hotel room that appeared to be drugs, as well as evidence of alcohol and narcotics consumption. The singer’s unexpected death shocked fans around the world.

In his statement, Cowell said what he would always tell people who asked him what the singer was like.

“I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans,” Cowell said. He also reflected on telling a 14-year-old Payne in 2008 “that this wasn’t your time” during his first go-around on “X Factor” and promising him that they would meet again. Cowell applauded Payne for not giving up, noting that within months, “The whole world knew Liam.”

One Direction formed in 2010 after each of the group’s five would-be members failed to advance as solo artists on the British talent show that Cowell produced. Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were put into a quintet instead, where the judges felt they would thrive. And they did.

Although One Direction came in third place during Season 7 of “The X Factor,” Cowell signed the group to his Syco Entertainment record label. They released their debut album in 2011 and became a global phenomenon, drawing comparisons to the Beatles. The “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life” hitmakers released four more albums and launched four headlining tours before disbanding in 2015 after Malik left the group, citing stress among the reasons for his departure. All five pursued solo careers to varying degrees of success.

Payne visited Cowell last year to “sit and talk,” and Cowell said he was reminded that Payne was “still the sweet, kind boy I met all of those years ago.” He noted that Payne’s son, Bear, has his smile and “that twinkle in his eyes” that Payne had: “He will be so proud of everything you achieved and how you achieved it.”

Returning his focus to One Direction, Cowell said he always thought of Payne, Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and Malik as brothers, and reading their tributes to Payne confirmed his belief.

“And now Liam, I see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend,” he wrote.

On Thursday, auditions for Cowell’s long-running “Britain’s Got Talent” series in Blackpool were postponed due to Payne’s “tragic passing.”

“The X Factor” commemorated Payne Wednesday on its X account.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” the series’ statement said. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Cheryl Cole, who had a son with Liam Payne, has issued a statement about her ex’s death. (Karwai Tang / WireImage)

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole also served as a judge during One Direction’s season and later began dating Payne; they had son Bear in 2017. Cole broke her silence on her ex’s death on Friday, asking for respect in the wake of her family tragedy.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cole shared a black-and-white portrait of Payne in bed with baby Bear. She said that she has been troubled by the thought of her son one day having access to “abhorrent reports and media exploitation” about his father’s death, adding that it is further breaking her heart that she can’t protect him from them in his future.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them,” she wrote. “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

In a separate statement, Osbourne blamed the music industry for failing Payne.

“Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

Osbourne’s statement was championed in her comments section, with followers applauding her honesty.

“This is probably the most honest thing anyone could say. A lot of respect. So sad,” one user wrote.

“Thank you Sharon! This music industry lets people down ALLLL the time. It’s full of people who are only interested in making £££ out of people and in particularly young vulnerable people,” added former soccer player and influencer Josh Cuthbert. “It’s about time things change in my opinion.”

Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, served as an “X Factor” judge from 2004 to 2007. She was not a judge on the series when Payne first auditioned in 2007 or when he competed with One Direction in 2010. She returned to the series in 2013 and served another stint from 2016 to 2017.

Other critics took aim at Cowell and the industry for allegedly exploiting young talent.

On Wednesday, Payne’s friend and fellow “X Factor” contestant Katie Waissel preemptively criticized Cowell on X, writing: “If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.”

In a separate statement, she called Payne her confidant and her rock, then again took aim at Cowell for his alleged “failure to prioritize the emotional and physical welfare” of artists and focusing on “profits rather than the people.”

Waissel, whose first post garnered more than 5 million views and a slew of comments, competed on “X Factor” in 2010 and placed seventh as the boy band placed third. She then became a lawyer with plans to sue Cowell and Syco for allegedly using unfair contracts that exploit young artists.

Rebecca Ferguson, who competed on the series in 2010 and who has called out Cowell and “X Factor” in the past, also tweeted about Payne’s death. She accused the series of “exploitation and profiteering” off young stars, writing that Payne would be alive today had he not auditioned.

Times staff writers Alexandra Del Rosario and Malia Mendez contributed to this report.