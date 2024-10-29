Liam Payne’s posthumous single ‘Do No Wrong’ drops Friday. Some fans are not OK with that
Liam Payne’s musical legacy will live on with the Friday release of his posthumous single “Do No Wrong.”
Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds, who collaborated with Payne on the track, wrote Monday on X that he hoped the single would comfort fans of the late One Direction singer, who died Oct. 16 after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” the “Preacher’s Daughter” singer tweeted. “I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to [Payne’s sister] Ruth, [son] Bear, and the entire family.”
Pounds said he hopes the song “eclipses the negative echoes” and that “supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”
The track was written by Payne, who last released “Teardrops” in March, and his sister Ruth Gibbins, Billboard reported. Gibbins has not publicly commented on the track but paid tribute to her brother in an Oct. 19 Instagram post calling him her best friend.
Although Pounds framed the release as an homage, some followers on social media were not taking it as such, accusing the singer of “trying to profit off a dead man.”
Representatives for Payne, Pounds and Gibbins did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.
“Dude… cant believe you’re making money off of Liam’s death not even 2 weeks after he died. Let the dude rest in peace. This is pathetic,” a user commented on one of Pounds’ recent Instagram posts. “PLEASE just wait like a year and then you can release it, but this is extremely distasteful.”
“This man hasn’t been BURIED yet and you are profiting off him already?? This looks exploitative and gross, especially if it’s true the family does not support this,” an X user wrote in a reply to Pounds’ announcement, referencing a comment made on a Payne fan account.
Others seemed grateful to hear Payne’s voice again.
“I’m genuinely crying just thinking about hearing new music from him. Liam deserved more than he received in the end and we’re so honored you’re sharing this with us,” tweeted X user @BlissfulChelle.
“Thank you so much Sam,” wrote @YNehir92. “Really appreciate this. We love and miss him so much but having at least a song out that Liam was excited to release gives a little comfort.”
“This is going to be so special Sam,” @georgies1D replied. “Thankyou so so much for doing this and giving Liam a chance to still be heard. It breaks my heart that he didn’t get the chance to show us more of his talent. He deserved every piece of love.”
The 31-year-old singer “X Factor” alum, who pursued a solo career after One Direction disbanded in 2015, died from multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding after his fall, according to a preliminary autopsy. Argentine officials also found substances in Payne’s hotel room that appeared to be drugs, as well as evidence of alcohol and narcotics consumption, including the designer drug known as pink cocaine.
On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Payne overdosed and had to be resuscitated at least once while he struggled with his drug addiction. The singer reportedly was just out of rehab when he signed on as a mentor for Netflix’s competition series “Building the Band,” and “there was no way he was in any shape to do” the series, the outlet said.
A decision about how Netflix will proceed with the show has not been announced. The series also features Payne’s friend and former “X Factor” judge Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland and is hosted by Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.
