Is Post Malone headlining Coachella 2025? His newly announced tour dates seem to say so

Post Malone, seen at last year’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival, will return to Indio in 2025 — seemingly as part of the Coachella festival lineup.

Headlining Coachella next year? Post Malone could be the guy for that.

The “Better Now” and “I Had Some Help” singer will return to the iconic Inland Empire music festival next year to kick off his Big Ass Stadium Tour, announced Tuesday. On Instagram, Malone shared his touring schedule — with shows in Indio on April 13 and 20 at the top of the list.

The rapper-singer’s post didn’t confirm whether those first two shows were for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but it’s worth noting that those concerts coincide with the closing nights on both of the festival’s weekends, April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20. Malone, who made his Coachella debut in 2018, will be one of three main acts for next year’s festival, TMZ reported.

The festival has yet to unveil its official lineup. Malone’s touring partners Jelly Roll, set to headline Stagecoach 2025, and Sierra Ferrell will not join the “Rockstar” singer for his Indio shows.

Neither representatives for Malone nor the Coachella festival immediately responded to The Times’ request for confirmation.

After Indio, the 17-time Grammy nominee will take his tour across the country to cities including Salt Lake City, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. His tour will wrap up back in California with a July 1 show at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

Malone’s purported Coachella takeover would arrive after he performed in April on Stagecoach’s Mane Stage. He was joined by Dwight Yoakam, Sara Evans and Brad Paisley for a series of country music covers.

The “Sunflower” singer-songwriter broke out in 2015 as a rapper with the trap song “White Iverson” and later had the 2016 hit “Congratulations,” but recently shifted his sound to country music. He released his debut country album, “F-1 Trillion” in August. In the 18-track release, Malone sings alongside country music heavies including Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton and Blake Shelton.