Bob Bryar, former drummer for My Chemical Romance, dies at 44

Bob Bryar, left, and other members of My Chemical Romance in Japan in 2007.

Bob Bryar, who was a drummer with My Chemical Romance at the height of the band’s popularity, has died, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Bryar was 44.

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing,” the spokesperson for the highly influential emo band said in a short statement that didn’t include any additional details.

TMZ reported that Bryar’s body was found inside his Tennessee home, partly decomposed, after he hadn’t been seen for several weeks. Police did not suspect foul play, the site reported, because belongings including Bryar’s musical equipment were found undisturbed. The Times was unable to confirm these details late Sunday.

A native of Chicago, Bryar replaced drummer Matt Pelissier in 2004 and played on the group’s 2006 opus “The Black Parade,” which garnered a Grammy nomination and later landed on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 greatest albums of all time . He was the band’s longest-serving drummer.

When Bryar left My Chemical Romance in 2010, he reportedly decided to move on from the music industry altogether. He later auctioned off a drum kit to raise money for an animal adoption center in Tennessee’s Williamson County. According to Rolling Stone, Bryar continued to tour behind the scenes with various bands after leaving My Chemical Romance and became involved in dog rescue charities and sanctuaries.

He later tried his hand at real estate, with online records showing he was licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee.

My Chem, as the band is known among its fans, formed in 2001 in New Jersey and released a total of four studio albums — two of which sold more than a million copies each. The band first broke through with 2004’s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” In 2013, members announced their breakup; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled “May Death Never Stop You.” In 2019, a reunion was announced. Bandmates later revealed they’d privately reunited two years earlier. The shows were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022, when the band also released its first new song in eight years, “The Foundations of Decay.”

Earlier this year, the band announced that it would embark on a 2025 North American stadium tour to celebrate “The Black Parade” album. The 10-date tour will include a July 26 stop at Dodger Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.