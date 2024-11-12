‘The Black Parade’ marches on: My Chemical Romance announces 2025 revival tour

My Chemical Romance’s “Long Live The Black Parade” tour, announced Tuesday, will come to Dodger Stadium on July 26, 2025.

Calling all Angel-emos: My Chemical Romance is celebrating its seminal album “The Black Parade” with a stadium tour slated for next summer.

The “Long Live The Black Parade” tour will travel to 10 U.S. cities from July to September 2025 — including a July 26 stop at Dodger Stadium. Announced opening acts for the tour include L.A.-based pop rock band Wallows , emo staples Death Cab for Cutie and Evanescence as well as modern troupes 100 gecs and IDLES.

“It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT,” the band wrote Tuesday in a tour announcement on Instagram . “In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about ‘THE CONCRETE AGE’; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG.”

The post continued: “His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve. And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated, will be His Grand Immortal Dictator’s National Band… The Black Parade.”

The tour news comes after MCR on Monday dropped a cryptic graphic on its social channels , captioned, “If you could be anything, what would you be?” Fans speculated the post was teasing the band’s scrapped album “The Paper Kingdom.”

MCR’s fans might have instead taken as a clue the band’s Oct. 20 performance of “The Black Parade” in its entirety at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young Festival — which it will replicate during next summer’s shows.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums — two sold more than a million copies each — during its 12-year run. A year after its dissolution in 2013 , the band released a greatest-hits collection, “May Death Never Stop You.”

In 2019, MCR announced a reunion tour, which was rescheduled from 2020 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also in 2022, the band released its first new song in eight years: “The Foundations of Decay.”

In 2023, Rolling Stone named “The Black Parade” one of its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time . The project had received a Grammy nomination in 2008.

Tickets for the “Long Live The Black Parade” tour go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.